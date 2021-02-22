No rules against parking on Geneva Lake, but not advised to use it as a parking lot

This month marked five years since the Winterfest of 2016 when Lake Geneva made national headlines when over a dozen cars parked on the ice fell through.

But that bad news from five years ago is not stopping some people from still doing it. Several vehicles were parked on the frozen Geneva Lake near the lakefront area of Lake Geneva, Feb. 18 and 19, garnering a lot of attention on social media.

At the boat launch on Wrigley Drive across from the Baker House a sign by the lake states, "Warning drive on the ice at your own risk."

City officials said Lake Geneva does not have an ordinance regarding people parking their vehicles on the lake.

DNR Warden Jason Roberts said some municipalities have weight limits on what vehicles can drive onto lakes. But he confirmed Geneva Lake does not, adding there is no state law with lake weight limits.

Delavan has set a 2,000 pound weight limit for Delavan Lake, which means no cars are able to drive on the lake, Roberts said.

Roberts said if your car goes through the ice state law requires you to get it out.

“That can be very expensive,” Roberts said.

