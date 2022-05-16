"No trespassing" signs to be posted on city property by Lake Geneva's Stone Ridge subdivision

Lake Geneva aldermen want to make sure people are no longer trespassing and installing bicycle ramps on an area of city-owned property.

Members of the city council unanimously approved, May 9, to install "no trespassing" signs on city-owned property located near the Stone Ridge subdivision, near North Stone Ridge Drive and Highway 120.

City officials said people have been trespassing, cutting down trees and installing makeshift bicycle ramps and other structures on that property. Several of the aldermen said they also are concerned whether the city would be liable if someone was to become injured while using one of the bicycle ramps.

"This is city-owned property where private individuals have constructed trails and jumps and things like that without any permission," Alderman Ken Howell said. "The worry for the city is that if there is an accident, with people jumping their bikes or doing whatever they want to do on that trail, the city would be liable if we don't do something about it."

Alderwoman Shari Straube also said she is concerned about people trespassing and building bicycle ramps on city-owned property.

"I certainly don't like the fact that people are out there with chainsaws when they're being told to leave and they're not leaving and holding a chainsaw and building structures like that on public land," Straube said. "They're obviously doing things, in my mind, that would be illegal."

City Attorney Dan Draper said if the any of the structures are deficient and the city is not aware of it, then they city would not be liable.

"If we were aware if there was a defect of some kind, I think we would be put on notice that we have a duty to protect the public," Draper said. "If we're aware of the defect, if you don't do anything about it, there is a chance the city could be liable."

City Administrator Dave Nord said installing "no trespassing" signs would help the city be better insured if someone was injured on that property.

"As far as details, we got an amazing insurance company who would love to help us minimize the risk," Nord said. "If we don't get too far into details, we can contact them and say, 'What should we do right now specifically' and follow their direction. It's what you pay them for."

As part of the motion to install the "no trespassing" signs, the council members also approved to have the public works department determine what to do with the structures that have been installed on the property.

"That's a tall order, but they can certainly do that over time," Nord said.

