No wooden boat show this year, but the woodie cars will be here Sept. 23-26

You should expect to see a few woodies in town this weekend.

The National Woodie Club will host their fourth annual meet from Sept. 23-26 on the shores of Lake Delavan. The woodies, or wood-bodied cars, will be on display at Delavan Community Park from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 25.

The club originally planned to display their woodies in conjunction with the Antique & Classic Boat Society’s annual Geneva Lakes Boat Show held at the Abbey Resort. In light of the Boat Society’s decision to cancel this year’s show, the Woodies decided to carry on at a different location.

“We felt that we owed our group a national event,” Central Director Jeff Krickhahn said.

Krickhahn is the proud owner of a 1929 woodie wagon. Most woodies were made before 1948, he said. They were a limited-production car, owned mostly by the elite.

In the decades since, a national community of woodie enthusiasts has formed. Krickhahn said he was excited to see his fellow Woodies again, especially after last year’s meet was cancelled to limit the spread of COVID-19.

“It’s a large family,” he said. “It’s laid-back, fun people.”

