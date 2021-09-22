No wooden boat show this year, but the woodie cars will be here Sept. 23-26

You should expect to see a few woodies in town this weekend.
The National Woodie Club will host their fourth annual meet from Sept. 23-26 on the shores of Lake Delavan. The woodies, or wood-bodied cars, will be on display at Delavan Community Park from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 25.
The club originally planned to display their woodies in conjunction with the Antique & Classic Boat Society’s annual Geneva Lakes Boat Show held at the Abbey Resort. In light of the Boat Society’s decision to cancel this year’s show, the Woodies decided to carry on at a different location.
“We felt that we owed our group a national event,” Central Director Jeff Krickhahn said.
Krickhahn is the proud owner of a 1929 woodie wagon. Most woodies were made before 1948, he said. They were a limited-production car, owned mostly by the elite.
In the decades since, a national community of woodie enthusiasts has formed. Krickhahn said he was excited to see his fellow Woodies again, especially after last year’s meet was cancelled to limit the spread of COVID-19.
“It’s a large family,” he said. “It’s laid-back, fun people.”
Following over 40 years of activity, the Woodies hosted their first national meet just five years ago in Dearborn, MI — a fitting site, Krickhahn said, considering the city’s rich automotive history. He said planning a national event had seemed daunting because of the club’s widespread membership.
But after a successful first run in Dearborn, the Woodies were inspired to continue the annual tradition.
“It’s always exciting to get the Woodies together,” Club President Wayne Yada said.
The Woodies’ weekend schedule includes an afternoon boat tour of Lake Geneva, an evening meet-and-greet with “Wisconsin” snacks and a dinner party following Saturday’s show. It’s the club’s first time in the area, Yada said, and they want to make the most of it.
Yada is looking forward to a laid-back weekend with old friends. Even the judging, he said, is unpretentious and fun.
“The judges aren’t out with their white gloves or anything,” Yada said. “It’s nothing like that with Woodies.”
Planning this year’s show has been quite the project, Krickhahn said. And now, after venue cancellations and schedule revisions galore, he just has his fingers crossed for a sunny Saturday so the woodies can shine.
“It’s been a long haul,” he said.