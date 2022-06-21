Nominations being accepted for VISIT Lake Geneva Impact Awards

Lake Geneva area residents can now nominate people, businesses or organizations for the 2022 Impact Awards.

Conducted by Visit Lake Geneva, the tourism group recently announced the opening of nominations at the June 1 Lake Geneva Business Improvement District Board meeting.

Deanna Goodwin — vice president of marketing, communications and development for Visit Lake Geneva — announced that the organization is accepting nominations for the awards, an annual program in action since 1974.

The awards honor people who have made positive and significant impacts on the quality of life in the Lake Geneva area.

The awards are presented in four categories including:

Stu Herzog Outstanding Citizen Award, which is presented a person who has helped to make a positive difference in the community

Community Betterment Award, presented to a person, business or organization that has helped to improve the quality of life in the Lake Geneva area

Hospitality Award, presented to a person or business who has exemplified outstanding customer care and service

Rising Star Award, presented to a person, business or organization that has been in their respective field for five years or less and has made a substantial impact in their profession.

Nominations can be submitted by visiting www.visitlakegeneva.com/impact-awards and will be accepted through Aug. 5.

“Then we will spend the next couple of weeks voting,” Goodwin said. “We will have our panel vote on that.”

The awards will be presented during VISIT Lake Geneva’s annual membership dinner, which scheduled for Oct. 25.

VISIT Lake Geneva postponed the membership dinner last year in honor of former Walworth County Visitor Bureau Executive Director Tim Malenock, who died shortly before the event was set to be held.

The 2020 membership event was held virtually because of the coronavirus.

“We’re happy to be back in person for that this year,” Goodwin said.

