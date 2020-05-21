Non-public Memorial Day event planned Monday instead of parade

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

A traditional Memorial Day parade and ceremony are not happening in Lake Geneva this weekend, but an alternative event is in the works without public attendance.

American Legion Post 24 canceled its yearly parade scheduled for Monday's holiday, because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Parade organizers instead are planning a short ceremony 10 a.m. Monday at Oak Hill Cemetery, 1101 Cemetery Road.

The event is scheduled weather permitting.

Organizers hope to broadcast on Post 24's Facebook page, asking that people not attend in person out of respect for the need to avoid crowd gatherings during the public health crisis.

