You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Non-public Memorial Day event planned Monday instead of parade
alert top story

Non-public Memorial Day event planned Monday instead of parade

{{featured_button_text}}
Memorial Day gallery 7

Members of American Legion Frank Kresen Post 24 stand at color guard in 2019 during a Memorial Day ceremony at Flat Iron Park in Lake Geneva.

 Scott Williams

A traditional Memorial Day parade and ceremony are not happening in Lake Geneva this weekend, but an alternative event is in the works without public attendance.

American Legion Post 24 canceled its yearly parade scheduled for Monday's holiday, because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Parade organizers instead are planning a short ceremony 10 a.m. Monday at Oak Hill Cemetery, 1101 Cemetery Road.

The event is scheduled weather permitting.

Organizers hope to broadcast on Post 24's Facebook page, asking that people not attend in person out of respect for the need to avoid crowd gatherings during the public health crisis.

+14 Photos: Memorial Day festivities in Lake Geneva region

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics