Northsiders Lake Geneva hosting free Thanksgiving meal, looking for volunteers

Caravette said face masks will be available for people who decide to dine inside the restaurant, and the tables will be socially distanced at least 6 feet a part.

“We do have a decent-sized restaurant, so people are space out accordingly,” Caravette said. “We will do our best to ensure social distancing and making sure everyone feels comfortable when they’re in the facility.”

Caravette said he and a group of volunteers will begin prepping the meals the evening before Thanksgiving, then begin cooking the turkeys and other food items Thanksgiving morning.

He said he plans to cook at least nine, 20-pound turkeys for the meal.

“Preparing a large meal for 100-plus people does take a little work,” Caravette said. “I won’t say it’s easy. I’m known to multi-task, and that’s what I will be doing in the kitchen.”

Caravette said he currently has about 20 volunteers, but he could use more if people are interested by calling him at 630-306-9563. He said volunteers can work for as long as they want on Thanksgiving Day.