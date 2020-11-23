Northsiders Lake Geneva hosting free Thanksgiving meal, looking for volunteers

A Lake Geneva restaurant is proving a place where area residents can enjoy a meal and some company this Thanksgiving.
Northsiders Lake Geneva, 642 W. Main St., is offering a free Thanksgiving meal from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., Nov. 26.
Daniel Caravette, Nortsiders owner, said the meal will include turkey, potatoes, stuffing, vegetables, dessert and a beverage and is available to homeless residents, people who are experiencing financial difficulty or people who do not have a place to visit on Thanksgiving.
“It gives you a chance to come on in, watch the football game and have a good meal and some company,” Caravette said.
Curbside service, carry-out meals and delivery will be available for people who are not comfortable dining inside the restaurant.
“If someone walks up to the door and they say, ‘We don’t want to come in, but we would love to have four meals,’ we’ll package them up for them, put them in a bag and hand it off to them,” he said.
Caravette said people do not have to register ahead of time to attend the meal but are asked to call in advance if they want a meal delivered to their home by contacting 630-306-9563.
“Whether they don’t have transportation or they’re elderly or they’re just afraid to come out of the house, I will deliver it and leave it on their doorstep,” he said.
Caravette said face masks will be available for people who decide to dine inside the restaurant, and the tables will be socially distanced at least 6 feet a part.
“We do have a decent-sized restaurant, so people are space out accordingly,” Caravette said. “We will do our best to ensure social distancing and making sure everyone feels comfortable when they’re in the facility.”
Caravette said he and a group of volunteers will begin prepping the meals the evening before Thanksgiving, then begin cooking the turkeys and other food items Thanksgiving morning.
He said he plans to cook at least nine, 20-pound turkeys for the meal.
“Preparing a large meal for 100-plus people does take a little work,” Caravette said. “I won’t say it’s easy. I’m known to multi-task, and that’s what I will be doing in the kitchen.”
Caravette said he currently has about 20 volunteers, but he could use more if people are interested by calling him at 630-306-9563. He said volunteers can work for as long as they want on Thanksgiving Day.
“I don’t require someone to be here the whole time,” Caravette said. “If you come in for an hour and a half, that’s fantastic. If you come in from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.— great. I’m not here to tell you what you have to do. It’s what you like to do.”
Caravette said he has hosted a Thanksgiving meal at the restaurant since it first opened 16 years ago and was known as Carvetti’s Grill and Tap House.
He said, during previous years, he contacted local churches and food pantries to notify them about the meal for people who might be in need.
Caravette said, this year, because of the challenges people have faced with the coronavirus, he wanted to make the meal available to more people.
“We’re a small town, and I think it’s important and a responsibility for business owners to remember that,” Caravette said. “We have a responsibility to the people in this town and to give back to them.”
