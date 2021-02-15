Not fake news: Real laser light show proposed after fake event posted

A laser light show could be conducted in the city of Lake Geneva— for real this time.
VISIT Lake Geneva representatives recently warned against fake social media posts, which announced a laser light show to be held Feb. 1 at the Riviera.
A laser light show was not scheduled or held that evening.
However, officials from the Lake Geneva Business Improvement District are considering making such an event a reality in the city of Lake Geneva.
Members of the Business Improvement District Board discussed the possibly of conducting a laser light show during their Feb. 3 meeting.
Kristina Tarantino, event director for the Business Improvement District, said a laser light show is a type of an event that she would like to bring to the community.
“I looked into it, because I love those,” Tarantino said.
Board member Dimitri Anagnos, who also is the co-owner of Popeye’s on Lake Geneva, said several people who visited his restaurant Feb. 1 were looking forward to attending the laser light show, which ended up being falsely announced.
“I had people showing up at the restaurant asking when the laser light show was,” Anagnos said. “I looked online and was like, ‘What laser light show?’ They were all excited about a laser light show.”
Tarantino said the city could feature new laser light technology that has been used for similar events in Chicago, in which the laser lights can displayed on a building, such as the Riviera.
“It’s a show, and they use the building as the canvass, and it’s their music and there’s a composed show,” Tarantino said. “I would love to use the new technology, because it’s outside and people can gather. It’s not very long, but it’s really cool.”
Spyro Condos, president of the Business Improvement District Board, said a laser light show would be a good event to help attract visitors to Lake Geneva.
“It’s a gimmick to bring people to Lake Geneva,” Condos said. “I think that’s what we’re all looking for— to get them here.”
Condos said the laser light show could be featured along with bonfire pits on Riviera Beach, food and beverages from local businesses, music and an outdoor movie.
“It’s not bad to have a DJ with some nice, big amps playing some music to get them there,” Condos said. “Following the music, you can have a light show, then you can have a movie.”
Tarantino said she feels the Business Improvement District would have enough money in its budget to host such an event.
“That’s realistic for this budget for this year,” Tarantino said.
The board members also presented an update on other proposed events and activities for this year.
Tarantino said the Business Improvement District plans to move forward with its “First Friday” events, which will be held during the first Friday of each month.
The event— which was first discussed in December— will include downtown businesses being open later hours during the first Friday of each month and offering sales, promotions and activities, with live music possibly being performed throughout the downtown area.
The initial “First Friday” event is scheduled to be held from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m., March 5.
Tarantino said she hopes many downtown businesses will participate and that the event will grow throughout the year.
“April will probably be better than March, then it will get better and better,” she said.
The Business Improvement District still plans to host water ski shows at Riviera Beach this summer, but not as many as initially proposed.
The board members discussed in January hosting a water ski show at the beach every Sunday throughout the summer.
Tarantino said she contacted several area water ski teams, and they seem interested in participating but there may be more costs involved than initially considered.
She said a team proposed that it would cost about $5,000 to bring their boats and ramps to Lake Geneva, then there would have to consider blocking off the performance area so other boats would not enter.
Tarantino said the teams also mentioned that some of their members may not be available to perform each week.
“I reached out to these groups, and they love it,” Tarantino said. “They love the idea. They just have a cost.”
Condos proposed that instead of conducting a water ski show every week, maybe they should host a show a few times during the summer.
“We got three months in the summer. I would like to try it at least once or twice and really promote it,” Condos said. “Otherwise, maybe if you do it too many times, it gets boring.”
The board members initially proposed conducting an outdoor movie and bonfires on Riviera Beach along with the water ski shows.
Condos said they could still host those types of activities on Sunday evenings, then conduct some type of shopping event on Monday. He said he is looking for ways to encourage people to stay in Lake Geneva during the weekdays.
“They stay overnight. They stay in a hotel,” Condos said. “Our whole goal is to help everybody in the downtown district with entertainment.”
Condos said he also would like the city to host more music and art events throughout the week.
“Instead of one night a week, maybe we could go to two or three,” Condos said. “That brings a lot of people. They love that stuff.”
Board member Laura Thompson cautioned against conducting too many events at one time, because then people would not have time to visit the downtown businesses.
“If you’re going to throw too much into one thing, nobody is going to go to anybody else’s place,” Thompson said. “They will be lucky if they have time to go to McDonald’s and grab a hamburger.”
The Business Improvement District Board is set to discuss their proposed events again in March.