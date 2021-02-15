Not fake news: Real laser light show proposed after fake event posted

She said a team proposed that it would cost about $5,000 to bring their boats and ramps to Lake Geneva, then there would have to consider blocking off the performance area so other boats would not enter.

Tarantino said the teams also mentioned that some of their members may not be available to perform each week.

“I reached out to these groups, and they love it,” Tarantino said. “They love the idea. They just have a cost.”

Condos proposed that instead of conducting a water ski show every week, maybe they should host a show a few times during the summer.

“We got three months in the summer. I would like to try it at least once or twice and really promote it,” Condos said. “Otherwise, maybe if you do it too many times, it gets boring.”

The board members initially proposed conducting an outdoor movie and bonfires on Riviera Beach along with the water ski shows.

Condos said they could still host those types of activities on Sunday evenings, then conduct some type of shopping event on Monday. He said he is looking for ways to encourage people to stay in Lake Geneva during the weekdays.