'Not just another number’: Kenosha County records first COVID-19 death

Wade also encouraged residents to follow Gov. Tony Evers’ Stay at Home order, so that they could possibly avoid going through or putting others through the pain of what she is living with currently.

“I just wish people weren’t so negative about the situation,” Wade said. “I know that the whole quarantine sucks … but at the end of the day, we can’t be negative to people that are losing family members.

“It’s not just a couple people here and there. There are thousands of people that are passing from this.”

Sunday statement from family

On Sunday, another one of Lienau’s granddaughters, Emily Jan, sent the following statement to the Kenosha News on behalf of her family concerning Lineau’s death and COVID-19:

“On behalf of Kurt’s daughters Lori Lienau and Jackie (Mike) Burkoth; grandchildren — John Brekeller, Kurt Burkoth, Emily (Brian) Jan, Karl Burkoth and Katie Wade; great grandchildren—Roane, Kyler, Keirra, Fionna, Cecelia and Emmit; and brothers Jack and Bill Lieanu, we would like to thank the heroic medical professionals at Froedert South-Kenosha Campus, for their compassionate care during this time when we were unable to be by Kurt’s side.