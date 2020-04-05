'Not just another number’: Kenosha County records first COVID-19 death

An 85-year-old Kenosha man has died of COVID-19, county officials announced Saturday night.
It’s the county’s first virus death, with 98 confirmed positive cases as of 3 p.m. Sunday.
Patrice Hall, the county’s medical examiner, said the resident had multiple underlying health issues and died in a local hospital, county officials said.
“We are saddened to have lost one of our residents,” County Executive Jim Kreuser said. “Please take the Safer at Home order seriously and avoid going out as much as possible.”
Though the county did not disclose the resident’s identity publicly, family members identified the deceased as Kurt Lienau to the Kenosha News Sunday.
Dr. Jen Freiheit, county Division of Health director, said social distancing is important to help reduce the spread of COVID-19 and to help protect the county’s high-risk residents.
“Our hearts go out to the family of our first fatality caused by COVID-19,” Freiheit said. “Kenosha County will continue to direct its efforts and resources to fight this virus in every way possible.”
There were 2,267 confirmed positive cases statewide and 68 deaths as of Sunday afternoon, according to the county website.
‘He was a person’
While many residents have been daily checking the county’s numbers concerning positive cases, deaths and other statistics during the COVID-19 pandemic, Lienau’s family made it clear that he was more than just another number tied to the virus sweeping across the globe.
“The last thing someone like me wants to read is, ‘Oh, just another number,’” a tearful Kathryn Wade, Lienau’s granddaughter, said in a Facebook video posted late Saturday night.
“My grandpa was not just another number. He was a person. He was a human. He was a father. He was a brother. He was a grandfather. He was a great-grandfather. It’s not just a number. It’s a human being. So people need to seriously stop with the negativity about the virus.”
For Wade, the seeming desensitization to the virus and the people affected by it she’s seen displayed on social media is “disgusting,” she said in the Facebook video.
“My grandpa was the first confirmed death in Kenosha, and the comments that I’ve read on the media post are seriously hurtful, for people to say what they said,” Wade said. “It hurts me only because I’m sitting here alone. I can’t be with my mom; I can’t be with my mom and my brother because they live with my grandpa.
“It just hurts me that people think, ‘Oh it’s just another death. It’s just another person with a virus.’ People have to remember, that’s a family member to a lot of people.”
Wade also encouraged residents to follow Gov. Tony Evers’ Stay at Home order, so that they could possibly avoid going through or putting others through the pain of what she is living with currently.
“I just wish people weren’t so negative about the situation,” Wade said. “I know that the whole quarantine sucks … but at the end of the day, we can’t be negative to people that are losing family members.
“It’s not just a couple people here and there. There are thousands of people that are passing from this.”
Sunday statement from family
On Sunday, another one of Lienau’s granddaughters, Emily Jan, sent the following statement to the Kenosha News on behalf of her family concerning Lineau’s death and COVID-19:
“On behalf of Kurt’s daughters Lori Lienau and Jackie (Mike) Burkoth; grandchildren — John Brekeller, Kurt Burkoth, Emily (Brian) Jan, Karl Burkoth and Katie Wade; great grandchildren—Roane, Kyler, Keirra, Fionna, Cecelia and Emmit; and brothers Jack and Bill Lieanu, we would like to thank the heroic medical professionals at Froedert South-Kenosha Campus, for their compassionate care during this time when we were unable to be by Kurt’s side.
“Kurt was a generous, proud and loving father, grandfather and great-grandfather. Retired from owning his own auto body shop in Kenosha, he was always tinkering in his workshop. He loved making furniture, model cars from scratch, wooden chains and his favorite: making airplanes out of wood and metal scraps. He also loved fishing and golfing. He was looking forward to the warmth of summer; including the wedding of his youngest grandson, family cookouts and fishing. He was an overall healthy 85-year-old and was strictly following the Stay at Home order.
“In fact, he hadn’t been out of the house since long before the Stay at Home order was put into place. He had a lot of life left to live. Our family would like to highlight how dangerous this virus is and encourage all Wisconsinites to take this seriously. Stay home.
“Take this time to slow down and enjoy the small joys of life.”
