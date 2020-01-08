Novak back in business with new Fontana tavern

FONTANA – Less than two weeks after opening a new bar to retain his liquor license, business owner Pete Novak has closed his newest project, Little Bar, to complete renovations.
Serving pizza, beer, wine and a handful of cocktails, the new Little Bar had a cash-only grand opening Dec. 21 at 138 Fontana Boulevard.
Under pressure to meet a Jan. 1 village deadline before losing his liquor license, the former owner of Novak’s Restaurant then closed up shop and made plans for another opening Jan. 31.
Novak said there were still a number of aspects needing competition before the bar can reopen. He said he is still in the process of building the bar’s menu, setting up a point-of-sale system, outfitting the kitchen and adding finishing touches to the lounge area.
“We would like it to be open all the time, but we need to finish first,” he said. “I need to be comfortable and properly prepared for the task at hand.”
Village President Patrick Kenny said he and the village board are glad to see Novak back in business continue his longstanding presence in the community.
“Pete has done business in the village for 20 years, and we’re happy he was able to get things open,” Kenny said. “Between the new building being built and changing plans, it put Pete in a hard spot but we’re happy Little Bar is there now.”
Novak sold Novak’s Restaurant at 158 Fontana Boulevard in early 2018 to Wally and Kathie Perkins, who razed the building and constructed a new business-residential property.
Novak had initially planned on opening a new establishment in the Perkins’ new building, but opted instead for finding space at the former Munson Ski & Marine shop down the road after Munson Ski moved into the new property.
The village board moved to revoke Novak’s liquor license Oct. 1. when he was unable to finalized his new location. Munson Ski & Marine’s lease in its old location did not expire until Nov. 1.
The village granted Novak an extension until Jan. 1, leaving him two months to redesign the space and open the bar.
“It’s been a lot in a few weeks — let me tell you — because we didn’t start the build up until November,” he said. “It was a domino effect: They couldn’t get into their new space, I couldn’t get into my new space, and their lease was good until Nov. 1.”
Kathy Perkins, who also owns the old Munson Ski building, said although there is more work to be done before reopening Novak’s new tavern, she has already seen community interest in the new place.
“The weekends he was open were really amazing,” Perkins said. “Everyone was so supportive, they were really happy he was back.”
With other new development in Fontana, including the new Kimkasi Pub and Munson’s new showroom, Perkins said she is glad to see Little Bar contribute a new addition to the village’s business district.
Kenny said that given Novak’s successful track record in Fontana, the new tavern is likely to have a frequent following of customers.
“It’s a small town, so everyone knows each other,” Kenny said. “And that’s the kind of place it’s going to be — I think it’s going to be a local’s hangout, since Pete knows so many people in the area.”