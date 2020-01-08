Novak back in business with new Fontana tavern

Novak sold Novak’s Restaurant at 158 Fontana Boulevard in early 2018 to Wally and Kathie Perkins, who razed the building and constructed a new business-residential property.

Novak had initially planned on opening a new establishment in the Perkins’ new building, but opted instead for finding space at the former Munson Ski & Marine shop down the road after Munson Ski moved into the new property.

The village board moved to revoke Novak’s liquor license Oct. 1. when he was unable to finalized his new location. Munson Ski & Marine’s lease in its old location did not expire until Nov. 1.

The village granted Novak an extension until Jan. 1, leaving him two months to redesign the space and open the bar.

“It’s been a lot in a few weeks — let me tell you — because we didn’t start the build up until November,” he said. “It was a domino effect: They couldn’t get into their new space, I couldn’t get into my new space, and their lease was good until Nov. 1.”

Kathy Perkins, who also owns the old Munson Ski building, said although there is more work to be done before reopening Novak’s new tavern, she has already seen community interest in the new place.