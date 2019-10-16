FONTANA — The operator of the former Novak’s Restaurant has until Jan. 1 to open his new establishment, or he must surrender his liquor license to the village.
Pete Novak, who sold his Novak’s Restaurant last year at 158 Fontana Boulevard, is trying to open a new place down the street at the current home of Munson Ski & Marine, 138 Fontana Boulevard.
But a lack of progress on Novak’s plan has prompted Fontana village officials to consider revoking his liquor license.
The village board on Sept. 9 rejected Novak’s request for an extension of time to show significant progress on his new restaurant. Village records show the board action signaled the start of a liquor license revocation, noting, “License can terminate.”
Five days later, however, the board held a special meeting on a Saturday and reversed course, granting Novak another 90 days to open his new restaurant and keep his liquor license.
Village Administrator Theresa Loomer said board members recognized that Novak has been a business owner locally for about 20 years, and that he was deserving of consideration.
“They want to give him a chance,” Loomer said.
The village board in June had previously given Novak an Oct. 1 deadline to demonstrate significant progress. With the new 90-day extension, he has until Jan. 1 to open for business, or he must surrender his liquor license voluntarily.
Novak said he anticipates no issues with meeting the new deadline and opening for business by Jan. 1.
“We’re going to do it — knock it out,” he said. “There won’t be a problem.”
Novak operated his Novak’s Restaurant for many years as a popular spot in Fontana, until he was approached by Chicago-area investors Wally and Kathie Perkins with plans for redeveloping a stretch of real estate on Fontana Boulevard.
The Perkinses ended up buying both Novak’s Restaurant and the Munson Ski & Marine building. Then they razed Novak’s Restaurant and built a new two-story complex with room for a new Munson Ski & Marine showroom, plus other businesses and upstairs apartments.
The new building was scheduled for completion by August, but now is due to open in November.
With Munson Ski & Marine unable to move to its new showroom, Novak was unable to transform the old Munson site at 138 Fontana Boulevard into his new restaurant.
“It’s kind of a quandary,” Kathie Perkins said.
But with the new building nearly ready now, Perkins said she is hopeful that Novak can take over Munson Ski & Marine’s old place and get his restaurant open on time.
“He’s going to have to scramble,” she said.
Novak originally was going to open a new restaurant in the newly constructed mixed-use property. He later switched up plans and decided instead to retrofit the old Munson boat showroom down the block.
With the new 90-day extension granted, he said he expects to get building permits within two weeks to begin remodeling work. Planning for the project, he said, is 90 percent complete.
Acknowledging that some village board members were willing to move toward revoking his liquor license, Novak said he feels like he still has the support of a majority on the board.
“We’re okay — I’m fine,” he said. “That’s a committed strategy now to making all the pieces fall into place.”