Now at five cases, Walworth County aims for 'controlled spread'

WALWORTH — Walworth County today reported its fourth and fifth confirmed cases of coronavirus in county residents.

Officials in the county health and human services department said the fourth patient is believed to have contracted the virus while travelling outside the county.

The fifth patient is described as someone who had close contact with another confirmed case.

“As more Walworth County residents have been tested, we expected that we would see an increase in positive cases," said county public health officer Erica Bergstrom. “We need to maintain a very slow and controlled spread of disease in order to not overwhelm our health care system. The best thing you can do is to stay home whenever possible.”

Officials said Walworth County has recorded 93 people who have tested negative for coronavirus.

So far, the county has reported two confirmed cases of people who contracted the virus traveling out of town, and three others attributed to "community spread," meaning the patients contracted the virus here in Walworth County.

Walworth County reported its first coronavirus case March 18.

