 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Numerous artists featured in Whitewater art show

Numerous artists featured in Whitewater art show

{{featured_button_text}}

WHITEWATER — Members of the Whitewater Arts Alliance are showing and selling their work until Sunday, Dec. 13.

The alliance members show and sale is both virtual and in-person this year.

People can view or purchase the work online at the alliance website, whitewaterarts.org, or at the Cultural Arts Center, 402 W. Main St., Whitewater.

Except for Thanksgiving week, the gallery is open Fridays through Sundays, from 2 to 4 p.m.

Twenty-two artists are exhibiting their work in the virtual gallery, and 16 are displayed in the center. Viewing is free and open to everyone interested in the visual arts.

People can also vote for the Viewers Choice Award through the alliance website.

Due to Covid-19, the alliance will post an artist spotlight video on YouTube — a collaboration with McDarison Productions — instead of the traditional reception.

The alliance promotes visual and performing arts as well as creativity and diversity in the Whitewater community and surrounding areas.

Visit its website for information on membership.

The Cultural Arts Center is located in the historic White building near the Birge Fountain. Parking is behind the building. An elevator is available for access from the parking lot entrance.

+24 Sawdust & glory: The work of Delavan's Dorae Bowen

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics