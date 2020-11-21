Numerous artists featured in Whitewater art show

WHITEWATER — Members of the Whitewater Arts Alliance are showing and selling their work until Sunday, Dec. 13.

The alliance members show and sale is both virtual and in-person this year.

People can view or purchase the work online at the alliance website, whitewaterarts.org, or at the Cultural Arts Center, 402 W. Main St., Whitewater.

Except for Thanksgiving week, the gallery is open Fridays through Sundays, from 2 to 4 p.m.

Twenty-two artists are exhibiting their work in the virtual gallery, and 16 are displayed in the center. Viewing is free and open to everyone interested in the visual arts.

People can also vote for the Viewers Choice Award through the alliance website.

Due to Covid-19, the alliance will post an artist spotlight video on YouTube — a collaboration with McDarison Productions — instead of the traditional reception.

The alliance promotes visual and performing arts as well as creativity and diversity in the Whitewater community and surrounding areas.

Visit its website for information on membership.