Numerous artists featured in Whitewater art show

WHITEWATER — Members of the Whitewater Arts Alliance are showing and selling their work until Sunday, Dec. 13.
The alliance members show and sale is both virtual and in-person this year.
People can view or purchase the work online at the alliance website, whitewaterarts.org, or at the Cultural Arts Center, 402 W. Main St., Whitewater.
Except for Thanksgiving week, the gallery is open Fridays through Sundays, from 2 to 4 p.m.
Twenty-two artists are exhibiting their work in the virtual gallery, and 16 are displayed in the center. Viewing is free and open to everyone interested in the visual arts.
People can also vote for the Viewers Choice Award through the alliance website.
Due to Covid-19, the alliance will post an artist spotlight video on YouTube — a collaboration with McDarison Productions — instead of the traditional reception.
The alliance promotes visual and performing arts as well as creativity and diversity in the Whitewater community and surrounding areas.
Visit its website for information on membership.
The Cultural Arts Center is located in the historic White building near the Birge Fountain. Parking is behind the building. An elevator is available for access from the parking lot entrance.
Meet Dorae
Christmas time
Jester
Uh oh!
Holidays collide
The joy is in the details
Carolers
Before & after
Santa
Tools of the trade
Making people smile
Cottonwood bark house
Tree stump elves
Elves in the stump
Special cargo
Christmas mood indicator
Not slowing down
Santa vs. Grinch
Republican & Democrat
Squeezins
Fishing tales
A painter
Artist of the month
Oregon coast
