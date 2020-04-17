County issues public health order on Lake Geneva nursing home

"We have reviewed current practices," the statement said, "and have found that we are in compliance, and will continue to follow any further guidance that we are provided."

The county's order remains in effect until Geneva Lake Manor goes 14 days without any new confirmed case of coronavirus, and until all residents and staff have been released from county isolation.

Other provisions require Geneva Lake Manor to: ensure that employees utilize protective equipment, report any transfer or discharge of residents, assign staff to work only in their primary work areas, and disclose the virus outbreak to anyone being admitted or discharged.

Noting that coronavirus "poses a significant threat to the public's health," the order states: "There is no less restrictive alternative to control the spread of disease and protect the public health."

A Lake Geneva nursing home has acknowledged the presence of coronavirus in its facility, and officials say every resident and employee has been tested for the virus.

Officials at Geneva Lake Manor, 211 S. Curtis St., are not saying how many people at the nursing home have been confirmed as being infected with the contagious virus.