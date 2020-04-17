County issues public health order on Lake Geneva nursing home

Confirming a coronavirus outbreak at Geneva Lake Manor nursing home, the Walworth County health department today issued a public health order restricting the Lake Geneva nursing home's operations for at least two weeks.
The order prohibits or restricts transferring patients, permitting visitors, sharing staff with other facilities, and moving residents within the nursing home. It also requires Geneva Lake Manor to disclose close contacts of anyone diagnosed with the virus within 36 hours.
County health department deputy director Carlo Nevicosi said the three-page order lists "some practices we needed to address" with staff at Geneva Lake Manor, 211 S. Curtis St.
Although county officials would not divulge how many coronavirus cases have been diagnosed at Geneva Lake Manor, they said an outbreak is defined as three or more cases among the nursing home's residents or staff.
The county also said another outbreak has been confirmed at a second facility. Nevicosi said officials have been assured that the unidentified second facility is planning to self-identify publicly.
The Lake Geneva Regional News filed an open records request Thursday after county officials announced the first outbreak without saying what sort of facility was involved or where it was located.
Geneva Lake Manor management today issued a statement acknowledging the county's public health order and vowing to comply with federal and state health guidelines.
"We have reviewed current practices," the statement said, "and have found that we are in compliance, and will continue to follow any further guidance that we are provided."
The county's order remains in effect until Geneva Lake Manor goes 14 days without any new confirmed case of coronavirus, and until all residents and staff have been released from county isolation.
Other provisions require Geneva Lake Manor to: ensure that employees utilize protective equipment, report any transfer or discharge of residents, assign staff to work only in their primary work areas, and disclose the virus outbreak to anyone being admitted or discharged.
Noting that coronavirus "poses a significant threat to the public's health," the order states: "There is no less restrictive alternative to control the spread of disease and protect the public health."
A Lake Geneva nursing home has acknowledged the presence of coronavirus in its facility, and officials say every resident and employee has been tested for the virus.
Officials at Geneva Lake Manor, 211 S. Curtis St., are not saying how many people at the nursing home have been confirmed as being infected with the contagious virus.
"Despite our greatest efforts, we have received confirmation that individuals at Geneva Lake Manor have been diagnosed," the facility's management group said today. "We are pleased to inform the community that the majority of those confirmed have been asymptomatic."
It is the first known instance when a workplace or organization in Walworth County has publicly announced the presence of coronavirus, also known as COVID-19.
The announcement comes one day after county health officials reported an outbreak of coronavirus cases at an undisclosed facility. The county has not divulged the number of cases associated with the outbreak, but the number of cases reported countywide has jumped from 49 to 75 in the past two days.
Bob Siebel, president of Carriage Healthcare Inc., the company that manages Geneva Lake Manor, said he is withholding the number of people infected at the nursing home "out of respect for the residents and their families."
Asked if Geneva Lake Manor is the facility mentioned in the county's announcement of an outbreak, Siebel said, "I don't know that."
Geneva Lake Manor administrator Lori Schlais also issued a statement regarding the coronavirus cases, saying that the safety of the facility's residents is the top priority.
"We want to thank our tremendous staff for stepping up during this unprecedented time and risking their own health for our residents and patients," Schlais said. "They are truly heroes."
She also thanked Geneva Lake Manor resident families for their "trust and encouragement."
The nursing home on Curtis Street is licensed for 60 beds and, as of a few weeks ago, was reported about 90 percent full. The facility has about 50 employees.
Geneva Lake Manor is owned by nonprofit Wisconsin Illinois Senior Housing Inc., which has contracted Carriage Healthcare to manage the operation.
The same ownership and management operates the nursing homes Holton Manor in Elkhorn and East Troy Manor in East Troy.
Siebel said no cases of coronavirus have been reported at East Troy Manor, and that test results are pending for some people associated with Holton Manor.
After cases were confirmed at Geneva Lake Manor, he said, state health officials made enough test kits available to test all residents and employees at the Lake Geneva home. He called the move "not routine," but said it was prompted by the presence of confirmed cases.
Nursing homes are particularly susceptible to the contagious virus, because the advanced age and poor health of many senior citizens makes them more vulnerable to the infection than the general population.
"It is particularly unkind and brutal to elderly," Siebel said.
The Lake Geneva Regional News has filed an open records request with state and local government officials for details about a reported outbreak of coronavirus cases at an undisclosed local facility.
The newspaper is not trying to identify any coronavirus patients, but it is trying to get information for the general public about what facility is involved and where it is located.
The newspaper today submitted an open records request to the Wisconsin Department of Health Services and to the Walworth County Department of Health & Human Services.
Neither agency has responded yet.
County officials announced earlier today that the number of confirmed cases of coronavirus in Walworth County had jumped to 72 — an increase of nearly 50 percent in one day — and that there had been "an outbreak at a facility." Officials at both the county and state declined the newspaper's requests for details about the facility and its location.
Regional News general manager Rob Ireland said: "We shouldn't need to file an open records request to know where an outbreak of a deadly virus occurred. The county and state should disclose this information to the public immediately."
The newspaper request covers any reports, correspondence, emails or other records exchanged among government officials regarding the reported virus outbreak in Walworth County.
Wisconsin's open records law states: “It is declared to be the public policy of this state that all persons are entitled to the greatest possible information regarding the affairs of government."
Walworth County health officials today announced an outbreak of coronavirus cases at an unidentified facility, driving up the number of confirmed cases locally to 72.
That is nearly a 50-percent increase in one day — up from 49 confirmed cases reported as of Wednesday.
Officials at the county health and human services department would not name the facility or disclose its location.
"Our number of lab-confirmed cases has risen significantly since yesterday," department deputy director Carlo Nevicosi said. "The large increase in cases is associated with an outbreak at a facility. All impacted individuals have been contacted by public health and are currently being isolated."
The number of coronavirus deaths in Walworth County still stands at three, previously described as all older people with underlying health conditions.
According to today's report from the county health department, local patients include five who are hospitalized, another 46 who are isolated at their primary residences, and 18 who have recovered fully from their symptoms.
Neither the state health department nor the county would disclose details of a reported outbreak in Walworth County.
"I know that people are very curious about where the virus is and where it is spreading," Nevicosi said.
"The important answer is that it's happening in all of our communities," he added. "We don't believe that further disclosure serves to better protect the public, and that the privacy and health interests of individuals and any impacted private entities outweighs the public interest in disclosure."
