Nursing homes adjust to the new realities of a coronavirus lockdown

Nursing homes in the Lake Geneva region serve a population that is among the most vulnerable in the coronavirus outbreak.
As a result, the public health crisis is creating upheaval for those living in nursing homes perhaps more than any other group.
Even family visits are not the same anymore, as facility lockdowns that are designed to prevent spreading the virus have reduced loved ones to waving through windows from the outside.
“It is a big adjustment,” said Lori Schlais, administrator of Geneva Lake Manor in Lake Geneva.
In addition to being cut off from family and other visitors, nursing home residents are having meals alone in their rooms, are being subjected to health screenings several times a day, and are missing out on group activities.
No more bus trips to the grocery store, no more sing-a-longs around the piano, no more appointments with a visiting hairdresser.
Still, despite the lifestyle changes, the senior citizens who inhabit nursing homes are generally accepting of the inconveniences that are designed to protect their health and safety, administrators say.
At the Golden Years retirement center in Walworth, some residents have compared the coronavirus pandemic to World War II, when a nation rallied together to vanquish a common enemy. In that same spirit, Golden Years residents have volunteered to roll up their sleeves and take turns swabbing down the building’s interior with disinfectant.
“They’re a resilient population that has lived through so much,” Golden Years executive director Rich Austin said. “They keep saying, ‘We’ll get through it, we’ll get through it.’”
The upper respiratory virus, also known as COVID-19, poses a particularly serious threat to senior citizens. Their advanced age and fragile health make it especially perilous for them to contract the virus.
So, when the virus reached pandemic levels and began spreading in the United States, nursing homes in the Lake Geneva region quickly implemented sweeping new safety precautions.
In accordance with directives from state health officials, facilities imposed no-visitor policies that even apply to doctors and family members, except in end-of-life situations.
Common areas were shut down, activities were cancelled, dining halls were replaced with in-room meal service or other alternatives, and employees were required to have health screenings each day they report for work.
Burr Oak Manor in Genoa City designated a quarantine area within the facility, if needed, and a staffing agency was contracted to guard against potential staffing shortages during the crisis.
So far, none of Burr Oak Manor’s residents or employees have gotten sick.
“We’re hoping for the best,” owner Pamela Predick said. “But we’re absolutely preparing for the worst.”
The need to keep residents isolated from one another has forced nursing homes to cancel group activities, leaving residents alone in their rooms more than usual. Some facilities have improvised with such activities as bingo games called out to residents stationed safely in the doorways of their own rooms.
Elizabeth Aldred, health and human services director for Walworth County, said employees at county-owned Lakeland Health Care Center have tried to keep the residents entertained with doorway bingo.
“It’s different,” Aldred said, “but you don’t want to take away the things that they enjoy.”
Geneva Lake Manor is planning a Spirit Week celebration in which residents will be encouraged to wear funny hats and enjoy themselves. Like other nursing home administrators in the region, Schlais said her residents and employees are doing well in adapting to the coronavirus crisis.
“Just because we’re under these restrictions,” she said, “doesn’t mean we can’t still have fun.”
For many nursing home residents, the biggest adjustment has been the ban on visitors.
Family members who are accustomed to visiting their loved ones every day — sometimes for hours at a time — are not even allowed inside the nursing homes right now.
At Golden Years, a campus that includes independent living apartments along with skilled nursing and assisted living, a man lives independently in an apartment while his wife is in skilled nursing. No longer able to visit each other during the coronavirus lockdown, the couple can only wave through a window in the woman’s room.
“I feel for these people so much,” Austin said.
Geneva Lake Manor is teaching residents to use FaceTime or other apps for video-conferencing with loved ones. Families also can send emails, and employees will read residents their emails.
At Burr Oak Manor, officials have set up computer devices near some windows so that family members waving to loved ones through the windows also can make audio connections and talk.
Predick said residents and staff seem to be coping well with the new reality of coronavirus.
“It seems to be okay,” she said. “The stress is down, for the most part.”
