Nursing homes adjust to the new realities of a coronavirus lockdown

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 262-248-4444 to upgrade your subscription.

Nursing homes in the Lake Geneva region serve a population that is among the most vulnerable in the coronavirus outbreak.

As a result, the public health crisis is creating upheaval for those living in nursing homes perhaps more than any other group.

Even family visits are not the same anymore, as facility lockdowns that are designed to prevent spreading the virus have reduced loved ones to waving through windows from the outside.

“It is a big adjustment,” said Lori Schlais, administrator of Geneva Lake Manor in Lake Geneva.

In addition to being cut off from family and other visitors, nursing home residents are having meals alone in their rooms, are being subjected to health screenings several times a day, and are missing out on group activities.

No more bus trips to the grocery store, no more sing-a-longs around the piano, no more appointments with a visiting hairdresser.

Still, despite the lifestyle changes, the senior citizens who inhabit nursing homes are generally accepting of the inconveniences that are designed to protect their health and safety, administrators say.