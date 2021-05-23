Oak Hill Cemetery placed on National Register of Historic Places

Oak Hill Cemetery in Lake Geneva has received its second historic designation within the past six months.
Officials from the United States Department of the Interior placed Oak Hill Cemetery, 1101 Cemetery Road, on the National Register of Historic Places, April 26.
The cemetery was placed on the State Register of Historic Places by the Wisconsin Historical Society’s State Historic Preservation Office in November.
Local historian Patrick Quinn, who is a member of the Lake Geneva Historical Preservation Commission, said he has been conducting research on the cemetery for about the past 13 years to get it placed on the historic registries.
Quinn said he read past newspaper articles and reviewed the cemetery’s gravesite, as part of the research.
“This has been an ongoing process,” Quinn said. “I did a little bit each year.”
Quinn said after he compiled his research the Lake Geneva Historic Preservation Commission hired historic consultant Gail Klein of Stoughton to prepare the nomination applications to get the cemetery place on the registries— a process that took about three years.
“She took a lot of my research and incorporated it into the nomination,” Quinn said. “It was about two years ago we did the nomination.”
Quinn said he is pleased the work paid off and the cemetery has been placed on the registries.
“It was a lot of work, and it certainly deserves to be on the register,” Quinn said. “There are very few cemeteries in Wisconsin that are on the register of historic places. Most of the cemeteries that are on the register of historic places are Native American cemeteries in the State of Wisconsin.”
Ken Etten, chairperson for the Lake Geneva Historic Preservation Commission, said he is pleased with the research that Quinn conducted to get the cemetery placed on the state and national registries of historic places.
“It’s been a long time coming,” Etten said. “We’ve been working on it for some time.”
Oak Hill Cemetery was established in 1880 after what is now known as Pioneer Cemetery in the Village of Geneva became full and village officials began looking for a location for a new cemetery.
Cyril Oatman, who was a member of the Geneva Village Board of Supervisors at the time, agreed to sell a parcel of his property that was located north of the village for the new cemetery site.
Village officials hired then nationally-known landscape architect H.W.S. Cleveland to design the cemetery. The Sturges family, which owned an estate on the Geneva Lake shore, gave the village funding to hire Cleveland.
“He was probably one of the most famous landscape architects in the United States when he designed Oakhill,” Quinn said.
Etten said part of the reason it took awhile for the cemetery to be placed on the registries is because it was difficult to find proof that Cleveland designed the cemetery.
“Unfortunately after he passed away, I think his family disposed a lot of his records and things. So trying to find an actual piece of paper that had his name on a plan was a little tricky,” Etten said. “But Pat was able to come up with enough information to convince the state and people at the national level that H.W.S. Cleveland was involved and the designer of the cemetery.”
Several well-known people are buried at the cemetery including the Sears family, Crane family, owners of the Crane Company; and John George Moran, son of gangster George “Bugs” Moran, as well as 76 Union Civil War soldiers.
Quinn said several Chicago business entrepreneurs who owned property along Lake Geneva’s lakefront are buried in the cemetery.
“Basically, the reason they come up here was because of the Chicago fire,” Quinn said. “A lot of them had summer places where they lived while their homes in Chicago that were destroyed by the fire were being rebuilt.”
Etten said the historic preservation commission is in the process of obtaining plaques for the cemetery to indicate that it has been placed on the State Register of Historic Places and National Register of Historic Places.
“A few years ago, we put a plaque there for the Civil War veterans that are buried there at Oak Hill Cemetery,” Etten said. “Now we have to come up with something nice and formal for the historic national register and state register and some kind of plaque for that.”
Quinn said Oak Hill Cemetery is important to him because several of his past relatives are buried there.
“To have it placed on the National Register of Historic Places is quite significant for me,” Quinn said.