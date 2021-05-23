Oak Hill Cemetery placed on National Register of Historic Places

“He was probably one of the most famous landscape architects in the United States when he designed Oakhill,” Quinn said.

Etten said part of the reason it took awhile for the cemetery to be placed on the registries is because it was difficult to find proof that Cleveland designed the cemetery.

“Unfortunately after he passed away, I think his family disposed a lot of his records and things. So trying to find an actual piece of paper that had his name on a plan was a little tricky,” Etten said. “But Pat was able to come up with enough information to convince the state and people at the national level that H.W.S. Cleveland was involved and the designer of the cemetery.”

Several well-known people are buried at the cemetery including the Sears family, Crane family, owners of the Crane Company; and John George Moran, son of gangster George “Bugs” Moran, as well as 76 Union Civil War soldiers.

Quinn said several Chicago business entrepreneurs who owned property along Lake Geneva’s lakefront are buried in the cemetery.

“Basically, the reason they come up here was because of the Chicago fire,” Quinn said. “A lot of them had summer places where they lived while their homes in Chicago that were destroyed by the fire were being rebuilt.”