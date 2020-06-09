Oak Knolls prepares for the worst as village discusses project

During a May 22 village finance committee meeting, village President Tom Connelly said the village is currently unable to absorb construction costs if the project were to begin immediately, and it is likely general obligation bonds would need to be secured to finance the first portion of the project.

Without funds in this year’s budget, the village will not be able to budget for the expenses until 2021. And that is only if the full village board decides to take on debt and impose a tax increase.

“It would depend on if the board is committed to doing that portion of the project first,” Trustee Louise Czaja said.

Connelly said the finance committee may make a recommendation to the full board on how to proceed with the study during its June meeting.

“We’ve had the study now for a number of months, I know we haven’t been meeting as a committee for at least three months but we could start to look at phase one,” he said.

For the time being, the village has dispersed sandbagging materials to Oak Knolls residents and encouraged homeowners to build around their basements. A water pump remains on standby near the basin.