Oak Knolls prepares for the worst as village discusses project

WALWORTH – Homeowners in the susceptible to flooding Oak Knolls neighborhood may have to wade through another rainy season before any drainage improvements are made by the village.
Severe flooding in the village’s Oak Knolls neighborhood last September left multiple homes with flooded basements and extensive property damage. Issues with the neighborhood’s quick-filling reservoir basin are nothing new but last year heavy rainfall brought about some of the worst flooding Oak Knoll’s residents had ever seen, prompting the village to take action to correct the issue.
A drainage study funded by the village and completed by Baxter Woodman Inc. in February outlined steps the village could take to reduce the likelihood of flooded homes. Phase one of the project involved dredging the neighborhood reservoir to increase ground infiltration and raising the berm so water would not spill over as easily.
But with only the first phase of the project estimated at $850,000, the village is still exploring how the drainage improvements can be funded.
During a May 22 village finance committee meeting, village President Tom Connelly said the village is currently unable to absorb construction costs if the project were to begin immediately, and it is likely general obligation bonds would need to be secured to finance the first portion of the project.
Without funds in this year’s budget, the village will not be able to budget for the expenses until 2021. And that is only if the full village board decides to take on debt and impose a tax increase.
“It would depend on if the board is committed to doing that portion of the project first,” Trustee Louise Czaja said.
Connelly said the finance committee may make a recommendation to the full board on how to proceed with the study during its June meeting.
“We’ve had the study now for a number of months, I know we haven’t been meeting as a committee for at least three months but we could start to look at phase one,” he said.
For the time being, the village has dispersed sandbagging materials to Oak Knolls residents and encouraged homeowners to build around their basements. A water pump remains on standby near the basin.
Jim Ekman, an Oak Knolls resident for about 20 years who experienced flooding in his home last year, said without a permanent solution, all homeowners can do is wait and hope rains are not as severe as last year.
Whenever consecutive days of rain are in the forecast, he said he and other Oak Knolls residents feel nervous about how high the water will climb. He added that even over the Memorial Day weekend, some families who typically travel stayed home out of concern for rain forecasts.
For Ekman, deliberations on flood study improvements for the neighborhood by previous village boards have come and gone before but little has ever come of them. He said while he believes the current board wants to correct the issue, history has taught him not to count on it.
“I have to believe if we don’t flood again this year, they’ll probably just put it off again,” he said.
Though Ekman said he does not want village taxpayers to pay for the flood improvement, he does feel the village holds some responsibility for resolving the issue.
