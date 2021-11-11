Offer made on Driehaus' $39.25 million Glanworth Gardens on Geneva Lake

Glanworth Gardens, the amazing Geneva Lake estate that the late Richard Driehaus immaculately restored to its original glory, is on the market for $39.25 million.

And according to online real estate listings the property has an accepted offer.

Granted, there are a lot of steps between an accepted offer and final sale so nothing is set yet.

So far there is no indication who may have put the offer on the home. The Regional News has put out a call to David Curry of Geneva Lakefront Realty, who listed the home.

“The listing is a Lake Geneva record, and it stands as one of the highest asking prices in history in the Midwest,” the Chicago Tribune reported.

The lakefront estate, which is located at W3505 Snake Road in the Town of Linn, features a 14,145 square-foot home, 40 acres of gardens and a forest, and about 621 feet of level frontage.

Glanworth Gardens features 13 bedrooms, a family room with views of the gardens and reflecting pool, lakeside library, office space, formal and informal dining rooms, 13 fireplaces and warming rooms.

Other properties located on the estate include a four-bedroom guest house, carriage house, staff offices, boathouse and a “children’s village.”

The home was built in 1908 for the Harris family, the founding family of Harris Bank and Trust. The Olmstead brothers provided the landscaping design for the home.

The Harris family named the estate Wadsworth Hall after a distant relative Henry Wadsworth Longfellow. The property also was owned by Daniel Peterkin, who was the president of the Morton Salt Company.

Driehaus purchased the property in 1998 and renamed it Glanworth Gardens in honor his mother’s hometown in Ireland.

Driehaus, who was known as a Chicago businessman and philanthropist, died in March of natural causes at the age of 78.

He had an interest in architecture and received the 2015 American Institute of Architects Lifetime Achievement Award and created the Richard Driehaus Prize for Classical Architecture administered by North Dame School of Architecture with a $200,000 prize.

Driehaus has been recognized for helping to preserve the Chicago’s 1886 Ransom Cable House, which houses his financial company.

He also established the Driehaus Museum, which explores the art, architecture and design of the late 19th century to the present inside of the 1887 Samuel M. Nickerson Mansion in Chicago.

Driehaus also was known for throwing elaborate parties at his estate for his birthdays.

His last birthday party, in 2019, had a James Bond theme in honor of his 77th birthday. The party featured cars from the James Bond movies, fireworks display and a performance from Diana Ross.

Driehaus donated a fountain to the City of Lake Geneva, which was installed in front of the Riviera and named the Driehaus Family Fountain.

The estate is listed by David Curry of Geneva Lakefront Realty. For more information about Glanworth Gardens, visit genevalakefrontrealty.com