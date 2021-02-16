Officials crack down on Illinois residents trying to get COVID vaccine in Wisconsin

Kenosha County officials say they are cracking down on Illinois residents who are crossing the border to get the COVID-19 vaccine in Wisconsin.
Kenosha Health Officer Jen Freiheit said in a statement that vaccination clinics are for people who live or work in Kenosha County who are age 65 and over or in the 1A category. Those currently eligible include health care workers, residents and staff in skilled nursing and long-term care facilities, EMTs, police officers, firefighters and corrections officers.
“We are trying our best to discourage non-residents and some might have slipped through, but we are working to crack down on that going forward,” Freiheit said. “While we want to get as many shots in arms as possible, Kenosha County residents are our priority.”
Freiheit’s comments came after a woman contacted media to report some family members, including a couple in their 50s who live in the Chicago suburbs and don’t work in Wisconsin, were able to get the vaccine in Kenosha.
Jennifer Miller, a spokeswoman for the state Department of Health Services, said vaccinators are encouraged to check eligibility before administering shots.
A national trend
Nationally, the issue of crossing borders in order to try and get a vaccine is expanding, and can create problems.
Cutting the line — or in this case, crossing state lines — to jump ahead to take a vaccine out of priority order goes beyond an ethical boundary, Nancy Berlinger, a bioethicist at the Hastings Center, an ethics research institute in Garrison, N.Y., told the New York Times last week.
Each state gets vaccines based on their own population, Dr. Berlinger said. In a public health context, “you’re trying to get another state’s resources for free,” she said. “It’s called being a free rider.”
“When we jump the queue, we’re not only putting ourselves literally in ahead of other people, we are actually working against the health of other people, because some people came into this pandemic with higher risks,” Dr. Berlinger said.
More than 27 million people in the United States have received at least one dose of a vaccine, but it is not known nationally how many people have left their state to get a shot.
Kenosha County continues to work to get its allocated doses to local residents.