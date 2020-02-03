Officials say Lake Geneva library may be due for a makeover

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

“We have an open floor plan, which means the busier it gets, the noisier it gets,” Kornak said. “I like a noisy library because that means people are talking to each other. But if you’re trying to find somewhere to work, it’s not great.”

Kornak said the library also is in need of more space for programs and meetings.

“Sometimes we will do programs out in the lobby, because we don’t have any other space,” she said.

Kornak would like to convert her large office into an area for patrons.

“What we could do with it, I don’t know yet,” Kornak said. “I think there’s better uses for it rather than having one person in it.”

Halverson said he would like the library to include a coffee shop.

“I may be in the minority on that, but I don’t know,” Halverson said.

“Libraries are changing and becoming more like Barnes & Noble stores.”

Baum said, after the community meetings and walk through of the library, his company will meet with the library board in mid-April to discuss potential design plans for a renovation project and projected cost estimates.