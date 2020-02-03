Officials say Lake Geneva library may be due for a makeover

The Lake Geneva Library Board has hired an architectural firm to develop a proposal to renovate the city’s lakefront building.
Details of the project — such as estimated cost projections — haven’t been determined. The library plans to launch the project with a series of informational meetings and workshops to gather public input about the possible interior renovation project.
Lake Geneva Public Library Director Emily Kornak said library officials retained architectural firm FEH Design of Oconomowoc to develop conceptional plans.
The 16,000-square-foot library, 918 W. Main St., is owned by the city of Lake Geneva, which has designated about $485,000 in funding for the library this year. The library also is set to receive about $234,110 from Walworth County.
Kornak said no firm plans are set for the renovations. When reviewing the library’s strategic plan, Kornak said she and the library board determined that interior improvements may be needed.
“We really need to take a hard look at the interior of the building and see how we can improve it,” Kornak said, “and how we can keep the architectural integrity and the history, but yet make it flexible and modern at the same time.”
Gregg Baum, an FEH Design architect, said he hopes a diverse group of residents attend the meetings to provide feedback and present ideas for the library.
“We want to have a conversation with them to see if the library is fulfilling what they want,” Baum said.
Baum said he plans to hosts workshop meetings with tentative dates of March 4 and March 10. Kornak anticipates additional public meetings.
In Mach, FEH Design representatives plan to examine the building to determine what improvements are needed, if areas need to be brought into compliance with the Americans with Disabilities Act and if other equipment needs to be updated.
Kornak said the library was constructed in 1954, and some renovations may be needed for compliance with the Americans with Disabilities Act. She doesn’t think the building’s exterior will need work.
“There’s a lot of stuff we might be required to do, but how much I don’t know,” Kornak said.
Alderman John Halverson, who also is a member of the library board, said many people visit the library for its architectural structure. The library was designed by James Dresser, a protege of Frank Lyod Wright.
“We’re not exactly sure what we’re going to do with it yet,” Halverson said. “We would like to enhance the view from the building, so more people can look out at the lake.”
Kornak said, when talking with patrons, the library’s is in need of more quiet spaces for people to work.
“We have an open floor plan, which means the busier it gets, the noisier it gets,” Kornak said. “I like a noisy library because that means people are talking to each other. But if you’re trying to find somewhere to work, it’s not great.”
Kornak said the library also is in need of more space for programs and meetings.
“Sometimes we will do programs out in the lobby, because we don’t have any other space,” she said.
Kornak would like to convert her large office into an area for patrons.
“What we could do with it, I don’t know yet,” Kornak said. “I think there’s better uses for it rather than having one person in it.”
Halverson said he would like the library to include a coffee shop.
“I may be in the minority on that, but I don’t know,” Halverson said.
“Libraries are changing and becoming more like Barnes & Noble stores.”
Baum said, after the community meetings and walk through of the library, his company will meet with the library board in mid-April to discuss potential design plans for a renovation project and projected cost estimates.
Baum said the library board has not set a timeline for when they would like to start the renovation project.
Kornak said she is looking forward to seeing what type of ideas are presented for the renovation project.
“We’re in a pretty good place right now, but there’s room for improvement,” Kornak said.
Kornak said about 112,153 people visited the Lake Geneva Public Library last year. She said, besides being a place for people to obtain reading materials, the library is becoming more of a social gathering space for residents.
“People are very happy for things they can do at the library,” Kornak said. “They can learn something new or chat with their neighbors. It’s a big part of what we do.”