Oh My Gauze store in Lake Geneva closing after 30-plus years in business

"Because of COVID, we still have some employed but they haven't worked for awhile," Urban said. "But they were planning to come back."

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Urban said she has worked at the store since May 2020 and has enjoyed interacting with the customers.

"I've gotten to know so many of our long-standing customers, and they just love the clothing," Urban said. "It's been a lot of fun getting to know people."

Urban said business was strong last summer but then started to decline after the tourism season ended.

"The summer was decent enough, but once we hit September it was really slow," Urban said. "Everybody knew the lease was coming up, and I think (the store's closing) was sort of a surprise to the employees but not because of the circumstances."

Customers may still purchase Oh My Gauze items through the business's website, www.ohmygauze.com, and its annual catalog, or by calling the company's warehouse at 888-694-2893.

Urban said several of the store's items also will be available at the neighboring Tres Belle Boutique, 233 Broad St.

The Lake Geneva store initially opened in 1989 as Down to Earth, then the name was later changed to Oh My Gauze.