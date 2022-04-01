Oh my lanta! Lake Geneva Pie Company has created a pie plant to grow their own pies

Oh my lanta!! Breaking Pie News!!

The Lake Geneva Pie Company in fabulous Lake Geneva Wisconsin has done the impossible!!

If you love pie, then this news is of concern to you! We have created a pie plant – yes, a pie plant! You can grow an apple pie tree, a blueberry pie bush, strawberry pie bush and more right at home! This innovation will help reduce costs, improve energy efficiency in the industry, and insure new job creation.

To grow these at home please refer to the following instructions:

First start the plant out in a pot in your home between January 23 (which is National Pie day) and February 29. Once it grows to approximately 1 foot-tall for apple and 6 inches for the variety that grows on bushes, move outside and plant. You should start seeing pies around end of March if you followed each step correctly.

Additionally, make sure that you engage your newly planted pie plant – they need lots of attention! Activities such as reading to them, talking about your day, etc.! The more positive the input the better your pie will taste! This is the secret ingredient called ‘LOVE’.

However, growing these pie plants are not without risk! They have one natural predator: The Hangry Bug! This bug can come in all shapes and sizes and can be immediately identified by it’s grumpy demeanor, irrational statements, and a massive sweet tooth. To ward off such predators, place a scarecrow resembling your grandma in an apron wielding a rolling pin.

The only downside to growing these plants is that they will only grow 4” pies. However, these are excellent for parties and small get togethers!

We are working on both a mixed fruit pie plant and custard pie plant, but thus far it has been an evasive process. Just imagine, the dream of being able to grow your own pie and have it at your fingertips – truly a pietastic thing!

(April Fools! There is no pie tree. But Lake Geneva Pie Company pies are no joke! Check them out for yourself and, who knows, maybe for one day only on April 1, you will be able to grow your own pie tree.)