Oktoberfest could include Monday events this year

Spring may have not sprung, but the talk of Oktoberfest is already in the air.
The fall event is scheduled to be held Saturday and Sunday, Oct. 9 and Oct. 10, throughout downtown Lake Geneva and could include events on Monday, Oct. 11 as well. The event is set to include live music, food vendors, children’s activities and a beer garden.
Setting that date comes after the City Council last month approved the plan to hold the 58th annual Venetian Festival, Aug. 18 through Aug. 22 in downtown Lake Geneva and the second annual Pub & Grub Crawl from May 14 to May 16 at participating bars and restaurants in the Lake Geneva area.
Members of the Lake Geneva Business Improvement District Board began discussing ideas for this year’s Oktoberfest during their March 3 meeting, including the possibility of adding Monday to make it a three-day event.
Oktoberfest typically is held on Saturday and Sunday.
Spyro Condos, president of the Business Improvement District Board, said adding Monday to Oktoberfest could encourage more people to stay overnight at a hotel on Sunday.
“Instead of getting people checking out on Sunday, maybe they will stay in a hotel on Sunday night and attend on Monday,” Condos said.
Possible activities that could be held on Monday include sidewalk sales and live entertainment throughout the downtown area.
“It would bring people to Lake Geneva and keep them in the downtown area,” Condos said.
Kristina Tarantino, event director for the Business Improvement District, said she is in favor of adding Monday to Oktoberfest.
“We’ve never extended it like that before, but I can’t see why not,” Tarantino said. “I’m hoping everything will be back to normal, and this will be well attended. People are wanting things to do.”
The Business Improvement District Board also plans to offer activities throughout Lake Geneva during this year’s Oktoberfest.
“We want to lay it out so all the different venues will have something going on including Flat Iron Park and the Riviera,” Tarantino said.
Dimitri Anagnos, vice president of the Business Improvement District Board, said they could have family-type activities in one area of the city and a beer garden in another area.
“It will be a small Summerfest type of thing where there’s entertainment here and there,” Anagnos said.
Tarantino also proposed adding a craft fair to this year’s event.
“That brings a lot of people,” she said.
Condos said he also does not want to close off any parking spaces during this year’s Oktoberfest. He said he wants to make parking available throughout the downtown area as much as possible.
“We need traffic movement, and we will put this together without eliminating any parking,” Condos said. “The whole four blocks of the downtown will be a part of the event, and that’s why we’re starting to plan this early.”
Mayor Charlene Klein told the board members that she is pleased that they plan to spread Oktoberfest activities throughout the community but advised them to submit their event permit applications soon, so they can be voted on by the city council.
“The permit process always takes time, so make sure you’re expedient about that,” Klein said. “You don’t want to wait until the last minute.”
Tarantino indicated that she is in the process of completing the event applications.
Condos said the board members probably will continue to discuss Oktoberfest up until the time of the event.
“It will be on the agenda every month,” Condos said.