Oktoberfest could include Monday events this year

“It would bring people to Lake Geneva and keep them in the downtown area,” Condos said.

Kristina Tarantino, event director for the Business Improvement District, said she is in favor of adding Monday to Oktoberfest.

“We’ve never extended it like that before, but I can’t see why not,” Tarantino said. “I’m hoping everything will be back to normal, and this will be well attended. People are wanting things to do.”

The Business Improvement District Board also plans to offer activities throughout Lake Geneva during this year’s Oktoberfest.

“We want to lay it out so all the different venues will have something going on including Flat Iron Park and the Riviera,” Tarantino said.

Dimitri Anagnos, vice president of the Business Improvement District Board, said they could have family-type activities in one area of the city and a beer garden in another area.

“It will be a small Summerfest type of thing where there’s entertainment here and there,” Anagnos said.

Tarantino also proposed adding a craft fair to this year’s event.

“That brings a lot of people,” she said.