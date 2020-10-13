Oktoberfest filled with music, food and dancing with safety measures encouraged

Food, music and dancing may have been some of the highlights of this year’s Lake Geneva Oktoberfest, but safety also was encouraged.
The Lake Geneva Business Improvement District hosted its annual Oktoberfest Saturday through Monday in downtown Lake Geneva.
The event featured food vendors and live music at Flat Iron Park, 201 Wrigley Drive, and several businesses conducting sidewalk sales throughout the downtown area.
Signs encouraging attendees to wear face masks were placed throughout the perimeter of Flat Iron Park, as well as hand sanitizer stations with face masks available.
Ron Schneider of Chicago was enjoying the Oktoberfest activities with several of his friends and was still planning on following safety precautions to help reduce the risk of contracting the coronavirus.
“We plan on keeping our distance, and we got our masks,” Schneider said. “We’re prepared. We got hand sanitizer in the car and everything.”
Lisa Wojnarowski of Lake Geneva was not wearing her face mask while listening to the Phenix Band perform on Sunday, but she had one available in case she felt one was necessary.
Wojnarowski said she is pleased that the Business Improvement District decided to conduct Oktoberfest since other events had been cancelled earlier in the year.
“I think it’s important. Too many things have shut down,” Wojnarowski said. “I have my mask handy, but it’s still beautiful to be here.”
William Bernardo said he was pleased with the safety measures that were put in place for Oktoberfest.
“It’s been safer than what I thought it would be,” Bernardo said.
Stephanie Klett, president and CEO of VISIT Lake Geneva, said she noticed many people wearing masks and social distancing when she attended the event on Saturday.
“People were naturally social distancing,” Klett said. “It was good to see.”
Members of the Business Improvement District board initially cancelled the event in August because of concerns related to the coronavirus, but then decided, Sept. 2, to reschedule Oktoberfest.
The board members and a group of volunteers spent the past several weeks organizing activities for the event.
This year’s Oktoberfest featured fewer activities compared to previous years because organizers had less time to plan. There also was no beer tent as during previous years.
Julie Ahlert of Aurora, Illinois said she attended Oktoberfest several years ago and noticed that there were less activities this year compared to the last time she attended.
“I remember potato pancakes and beer and all kinds of stuff,” Ahlert said.
Tim Both of Dundee, Illinois said he was disappointed that there was no beer tent but still enjoyed the food and music.
“The bratwurst is good,” Both said.
Richard Wojnarowski said he enjoyed this year’s Oktoberfest but also wished that there was beer available.
“It’s great, except no beer,” Wojnarowski said.
Nicole Zinkowich, chairperson for Cub Scout Pack 239 administration committee, which was selling apple cider doughnuts at a vendor booth, said she feels there were fewer people attending this year’s festival compared to previous years.
“It’s been a little quiet, but we couldn’t have asked for more beautiful weather,” Zinkowich said.
Dimitri Anagnos, vice president of the Business Improvement District Board, said even though there was less attendance and fewer activities, he is pleased the board was able to host Oktoberfest this year.
“We’re not going to set any records, but it’s something,” Anagnos said. “I’m talking to people, and they’re just happy there’s something. Something is better than zero.”
Bob Lee, owner of Bob’s Beach Shack, which conducted a sidewalk sale during Oktoberfest, said he obtained many customers throughout the event.
“It’s working out fine,” Lee said. “It’s probably not up to snuff as compared to other years, but it’s sure better than a regular day.”
Edward Kobesko, who played his accordion at Flat Iron Park and throughout the downtown area, said he received requests to perform at local restaurants and upcoming events by participating in this year’s Oktoberfest.
Kobesko said several of his performances have been cancelled this year because of the coronavirus.
“Normally, I’m in the beer tent,” Kobesko said. “This year, I’m walking around town to the businesses, and I love it. It’s all good making people happy.”
Klett said she is pleased that the Business Improvement District Board was able to put together Oktoberfest within a few weeks.
She said VISIT Lake Geneva helped promote the event throughout the area.
“It was a wonderful partnership,” Klett said. “It was two organizations working hand-in-hand.”
