Oktoberfest filled with music, food and dancing with safety measures encouraged

Food, music and dancing may have been some of the highlights of this year’s Lake Geneva Oktoberfest, but safety also was encouraged.

The Lake Geneva Business Improvement District hosted its annual Oktoberfest Saturday through Monday in downtown Lake Geneva.

The event featured food vendors and live music at Flat Iron Park, 201 Wrigley Drive, and several businesses conducting sidewalk sales throughout the downtown area.

Signs encouraging attendees to wear face masks were placed throughout the perimeter of Flat Iron Park, as well as hand sanitizer stations with face masks available.

Ron Schneider of Chicago was enjoying the Oktoberfest activities with several of his friends and was still planning on following safety precautions to help reduce the risk of contracting the coronavirus.

“We plan on keeping our distance, and we got our masks,” Schneider said. “We’re prepared. We got hand sanitizer in the car and everything.”

Lisa Wojnarowski of Lake Geneva was not wearing her face mask while listening to the Phenix Band perform on Sunday, but she had one available in case she felt one was necessary.