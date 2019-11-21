Old lakeside resort going out in a blaze of glory

In 1975, Tom Romano purchased the business in a partnership with his mother and brother.

The Romanos renamed the spot Three Lakes and operated it as a restaurant, with a new dining room they added to the property. The family also offered rental boats with a boat ramp and picnic tables outside.

Romano recalls crowds packing the place for lunch and dinner, especially on the weekends.

“It was a pretty decent going place at that time,” he said.

Romano said employees from the nearby Nippersink Resort made his restaurant and tavern a favorite spot after work during the summer months. Some simply rowed their own boats across the lake from Nippersink to reach the bar for a couple of cocktails.

After about five years, the Romano family sold the property to new owners. But locals say the place was never the same after that.

Neighbors say the business ceased operations at least 10 years ago.

The current owners, Dave and Janet Banas, who say they acquired the property this summer through foreclosure, said the old resort and restaurant has deteriorated badly.

“The building is beyond repair,” Dave Banas said. “The ceilings were falling in.”