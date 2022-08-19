Old times, new memories: Big Foot High School Class of 1972 gathers for golden anniversary reunion

Old memories were recalled and new memories were made as the Big Foot High School Class of 1972 gathered for their golden anniversary 50-year reunion on the weekend of July 29-31.

With an enrollment of nearly 500 students, Grades 9-12 Big Foot is an independent union high school district. Serving the Town and Village of Walworth, the Town and Village of Sharon, the Town of Linn, the Village of Fontana and the Town of Delavan, four independent elementary-middle school districts feed into Big Foot—Fontana Joint School District No. 8 (Fontana Elementary School), Linn Joint School District No. 11 (Reek Elementary School), Sharon Joint School District #11 (Sharon Community School) and Walworth Joint School District No. 1 (Walworth Elementary School).

Friday reunion activities on July 29 began with a morning golf outing at Evergreen Golf Club in Elkhorn and concluded with an evening gathering at 10-Pin Pub in Walworth.

On Saturday, July 30, the day’s reunion activities included morning tours of two of Big Foot’s four feeder schools, Walworth Elementary and Fontana Elementary, the latter guided by district administator and principal Steve Torrez; an afternoon tour of Big Foot High School, led by principal Jeremy Andersen; and a late afternoon and evening dinner gathering at the 38th Annual Big Foot Lions Club Lobster Boil-Steak Fry at lakeside Reid Park in Fontana.

Reunion activities concluded Sunday, July 31 with a family picnic in Sharon.

“We got into all the communities that are a part of Big Foot High School,” said Walworth native and resident Arlene Vorpagel, reunion committee member, of the “successful” reunion gathering, which was six months in the planning. “We had different events for the different interests of our classmates. As it was our 50th, the goal was to make it an unforgettable reunion and it was all of that and then some.”

At Walworth Elementary, alumni had the opportunity to tour 435-student Grades PreK-8 Walworth Elementary School, 121 Beloit St. Founded in 1856, Walworth Elementary’s current school building dates to 1902, with additions in 1912, 1932, 1954, 1964 and 1998, the latter addition replacing the 1954 addition. The building served as a K-12 school until 1958, when Big Foot Union High School opened its doors.

“As children it was a great experience,” Vorpagel said. “It (Walworth Elementary) was very meaningful to us. We all felt we had a quality education there and were very excited to see the progress of the school in the last 50 years.”

Visiting alumni were greeted by Walworth Elementary School mascot Wesley Wildcat and business office clerk Brenda Wenger, who coordinated the grade school tours. Exploring the halls and classrooms at Walworth, many stories were exchanged by school alumni about past teachers, old learning methods and antics in the classroom.

“It was a whole gamut of emotions being in that school again and having the tour that we had,” Vorpagel said. “It was very, very awesome. It was a great experience.”

Additionally, alumni noted how Walworth Elementary School has changed over the years.

“The historical value of the school to the community took on a whole new meaning with this tour, it really, really did,” Vorpagel said. “How it’s been added onto over the years, how it’s changed, how it’s transformed through the years and kept up with the educational needs in Walworth.”

Among the most vivid memories for visiting alumni were the events around the Friday, Nov. 22, 1963 assassination of 35th U.S. President John F. Kennedy at 12:30 p.m. in Dallas while riding in a presidential motorcade through Dealey Plaza.

“That’s a flashback memory for anybody of our generation,” Vorpagel noted. “We shared what happened when we got the news, and how they gathered us to watch the news that afternoon, and how devastated our parents were laterthat same day.”