Oldest oak in Walworth County possibly identified

FONTANA — The oldest oak tree in Walworth County, estimated to be about 350-years-old, may have been identified along trails in the Kettle Moraine State Park Southern Unit.
The white oak tree, which has a circumference of 12 feet at waist height, was found by La Grange residents and long-distance runners John Zinzow and Holly Neault, who regularly pass the tree while running through the Kettle Moraine State Forest trails.
Zinzow said he and his wife have become familiar with the many types of forests and ecosystems throughout the Kettle Moraine State Forest over the years they have lived near and run along the trails.
While he holds a master’s degree in finance, Zinzow said preservation and forest restoration is a passion of his.
He first noticed a family of oak trees in an old growth oak savanna along Kettle Moraine State Forest trails which were being suffocated by honeysuckle and buckthorn shrubs.
After clearing some of the brush away, Zinzow found what he considers the matriarch of the oak tree family.
“I could see the canopy as being very wide, which indicates it is a dominant tree,” he said.
Knowing the tree could be hundreds of years old, Zinzow said he wanted to submit the tree in an annual completion conducted by the Geneva Lake Conservancy to identify the oldest oak tree in Walworth County.
The tree Zinzow identified is currently the leading submission for oldest oak tree in the county of all three years the conservancy has conducted the contest.
The conservancy created the competition to raise awareness of its Oak Recovery Program, which is sponsored by the Griffith Family Foundation.
The program is focused on restoring the county’s dwindling oak tree population. Along with awareness efforts, the conservancy hosts an annual native oak tree sale, allowing county residents the opportunity to plant oak trees of their own. The conservancy also assisted the Walworth County Public Works Department to plant an oak savanna at White River County Park along with 30 volunteering families.
According to a survey by the Morton Arboretum Chicago Wilderness Oak Recovery Program, only 17 percent of all the original oak forests, savannas and woodlands in Walworth County remain today, much of which is located on land protected by the state, county, community organizations and conservancies.
Oak savannas were at one point a dominant vegetation type throughout Wisconsin, making up about 30 percent of vegetation in southern Wisconsin, but today only about .01 percent of original oak savannas in Wisconsin remain, according to the information from the Pleasant Valley Conservancy.
Geneva Lake Conservancy land protection specialist Kiera Theys said the tree was likely only preserved because of its location on protected parkland. She added that if the tree had been located elsewhere, it may have been cut down for lumber or to clear space for development.
Now that unnecessary brush has been cleared from around the tree, the conservancy is having conversations with the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources about placing a marker near the tree with details about its age and the value of conserving oak trees.
Zinzow said he hopes plans for the marker come to fruition to draw attention to the historic oak.
“When you think of these trees being that old and not recognizing them in a way is kind of unfortunate,” he said.
The Geneva Lake Conservancy will be accepting submissions for the 2021 oldest oak tree competition until Oct. 1. Submissions can be emailed to GLC@GenevaLakeConservancy.org.