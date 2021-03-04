Oldest oak in Walworth County possibly identified

FONTANA — The oldest oak tree in Walworth County, estimated to be about 350-years-old, may have been identified along trails in the Kettle Moraine State Park Southern Unit.

The white oak tree, which has a circumference of 12 feet at waist height, was found by La Grange residents and long-distance runners John Zinzow and Holly Neault, who regularly pass the tree while running through the Kettle Moraine State Forest trails.

Zinzow said he and his wife have become familiar with the many types of forests and ecosystems throughout the Kettle Moraine State Forest over the years they have lived near and run along the trails.

While he holds a master’s degree in finance, Zinzow said preservation and forest restoration is a passion of his.

He first noticed a family of oak trees in an old growth oak savanna along Kettle Moraine State Forest trails which were being suffocated by honeysuckle and buckthorn shrubs.

After clearing some of the brush away, Zinzow found what he considers the matriarch of the oak tree family.

“I could see the canopy as being very wide, which indicates it is a dominant tree,” he said.