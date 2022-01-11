One contested race for Lake Geneva Joint No. 1 school board

Three incumbents are running unopposed for the Lake Geneva-Genoa City Union High School Board during the April 5 spring election.

Incumbents Kathy Vorpagel, Janet Giovannetti and Barb Krause are seeking another term on the school board. The three candidates are not being challenged for their school board seats.

Three candidates are vying for two seats on the Lake Geneva Joint No 1. School Board.

Incumbents Linda Bailey Boilini and Chad Bittner are being challenged by Steve Bartos. The two candidates who receive the most votes will be elected to the school board.

