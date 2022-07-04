 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story breaking topical

One dies after crash involving 11 patients outside Lake Geneva July 4

One person was pronounced dead on Monday, July 4, after a multi-vehicle crash just outside Lake Geneva that involved a total of 11 patients.

At approximately 2:23 p.m. officers with the Town of Linn Police Department responded to the area of State Highway 120 and County Highway B for a reported motor vehicle crash with injuries.

Responding officers located a three-vehicle crash with 11 total patients, nine of whom were transported via ambulance to area hospitals and trauma centers, according to a news release from the Town of Linn Police Department.

One victim was later pronounced dead at Froedtert Hospital. The crash is currently under investigation and no other information has been released.

The Town of Linn was assisted by the Walworth County Sheriff’s Office, Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources, Town of Bloomfield Police, Town of Linn Fire and EMS, Mercy Hospital, City of Lake Geneva Fire and EMS, Hebron Fire and EMS, Fontana EMS, Village of Walworth EMS and Bloomfield/Genoa City EMS.

People are also reading…

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

When parents feel shut out of decision-making by school boards, petitions and lawsuits follow

When parents feel shut out of decision-making by school boards, petitions and lawsuits follow

The Burlington Area School District is being sued by an area woman for closing a meeting that had become unruly. Muskego-Norway is facing a community petition after its school board didn’t approve a book about the World War II-era internment of Japanese people in the U.S. for an English class for unclear reasons. In February, Racine Unified was one of an untold number of school boards nationwide facing a bizarre threat from a community member who wanted to file claims against the school boards “surety bonds,” even though that was a legal impossibility.

Those are three local examples of many that are parts of a growing phenomenon led by adults from across the political spectrum who feel they are being shut out of decision-making about what’s going on inside their community’s schools, even when they don’t have kids attending the schools.

While these situations are unavoidable for those who attend and watch school board meetings, and unavoidable for the public officials whose email addresses and phone numbers are public, it’s almost impossible to tell how much of a difference the efforts are making in increasing transparency, protecting young people from harm or even influencing education in classrooms.

Watch Now: Related Video

At least 6 dead in Chicago-area parade shooting