One man dead after two boats crashed into each other on Geneva Lake Saturday morning

GENEVA LAKE — One man is dead after two boats crashed into each other Saturday morning on Geneva Lake, according to the Geneva Lake Law Enforcement Agency.

Alcohol isn't believed to have been a factor in the crash.

The crash was reported "in the middle area of the lake, east of Cedar Point," according to an alert. A 16-foot Sylvan boat with three people on board out of Williams Bay was headed south at about 10-15 mph when it was reported to have been T-boned by a 25-foot Skeeter boat with two people on board going westbound at 30-35 mph.

A 66-year-old Illinois man was sitting on the deck of the Sylvan when the crash happened, according to police. Lifesaving measures were unsuccessful.

The two other males in the Sylvan were hospitalized at Mercy Walworth because of their injuries, but neither of the men in the Skeeter were reported to have been injured.

The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources is leading the crash investigation.