One person killed in serious rural Walworth County crash in Darien over the weekend

One person has died as a result of a serious vehicle accident that occurred around 5 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 14, in the Town of Darien.

The Walworth County Medical Examiner’s Office was able to confirm one fatality, but deferred other questions to the Walworth County Sheriff’s Office.

In a Facebook post online the Darien Fire Department said when they responded to the scene, they noticed three vehicles involved in the accident with two of the vehicles including occupants that were in need of extrication.

Extrication of one of the victims took about 47 minutes from the time crews were dispatched to the accident. Other extrications were taking place at the same time.

Other agencies that assisted during the accident included City of Delavan Fire Department with a fire engine and squad, Medix Ambulance with a medic unit, Flight for Life helicopters, Walworth County Sheriff’s Office, Wisconsin State Patrol, City of Delavan Police Department and Sharon Fire Department.

The crash reportedly occurred in the 8400 block of Highway 11, according to the initial Walworth County Scanner Update Facebook page, which posts information as it comes across the scanner.

No other information about the crash was immediately available.