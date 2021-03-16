One seriously injured in Highway 12 crash outside Lake Geneva

One person was transported to Froedtert Hospital in Wauwatosa for serious injuries after a crash on Highway 12, just west of the Highway 120 overpass.

The crash on westbound Highway 12 occurred around 6:30 a.m. Tuesday, March 16, and kept a portion of the highway closed throughout the morning, said Cpt. Mark Moller-Gunderson of the Lake Geneva Fire Department.

The crash involved a semi-truck and a car. The person who was transported by ambulance was the driver of the car, Moller-Gunderson said.

The Lake Geneva Fire Department responded to assist Lyons Fire and Rescue. The Wisconsin State Patrol and Walworth County Sheriff’s Office also responded.

Moller-Gunderson urged drivers to be cautious when driving during slippery winter conditions.

While temperatures recently hit the 60s, the state’s “second winter” hit on Monday night, March 15, bringing accumulating snow and slippery conditions that lasted into Tuesday morning.