One seriously injured in Highway 12 crash outside Lake Geneva

One person was transported to Froedtert Hospital in Wauwatosa for serious injuries after a crash on Highway 12, just west of the Highway 120 overpass.
The crash on westbound Highway 12 occurred around 6:30 a.m. Tuesday, March 16, and kept a portion of the highway closed throughout the morning, said Cpt. Mark Moller-Gunderson of the Lake Geneva Fire Department.
The crash involved a semi-truck and a car. The person who was transported by ambulance was the driver of the car, Moller-Gunderson said.
