One taken to hospital after crash involving downed tree in Linn Wednesday night, other property damage reported

STEPHANIE JONES
One person was taken to the hospital on Wednesday night after a driver struck part a downed tree in the Town of Linn, during the Wednesday night wind storm.
The crash occurred around 10 p.m. near the intersection of Academy Road and Highway B, between Fontana and Lake Geneva, on the south side of Geneva Lake.
Initial reports indicated the possibility of six patients, but only one ended up being transported to the hospital, according to Lake Geneva Fire Captain Mark Moller-Gunderson.
The Lake Geneva Fire Department and Fontana Fire Department responded to assist Linn Fire and Rescue.
In addition to the crash, other property damage was reported throughout Walworth County.
But given the wind speeds of up to 60 mph, damage throughout the Lake Geneva area was not bad as expected, said Moller-Gunderson.
Photo gallery: Parade of Trees brings holiday splendor to Geneva Lake Museum
Steve Targo
Holiday trees decorated by area businesses and organizations adorn the “Main Street” section of Geneva Lake Museum.
Steve Targo
Steve Targo
A heartfelt tribute can be found on the American Legion Auxiliary's tree for Parade of Trees.
Steve Targo
A Geneva Lake Museum visitor checks out the tree decorated by Lake Geneva Country Meats for Parade of Trees.
Steve Targo
Gold ornaments add extra splendor to the tree decorated by Baker House at Parade of Trees.
Steve Targo
For Parade of Trees, the Lake Geneva Fire Department's contribution blends in perfectly with the department display at Geneva Lake Museum.
Steve Targo
What's a holiday tree contest without the Grinch? The grumpy Dr. Seuss character can be seen on the tree entered by Glass and Schenning insurance centers into Parade of Trees at Geneva Lake Museum.
Steve Targo
Not only did the Lake Geneva Balloon Company decorate its entry into Parade of Trees with hot air balloons, but it looks as if the tree itself is in an actual hot air balloon basket.
Steve Targo
Steve Targo
Steve Targo
Look close at the VISIT Lake Geneva tree, and you'll see shots of past Winterfests in frames. Look even closer and you'll notice that's a winter hat on top of the tree.
Steve Targo
This tree was decorated by Megles Real Estate.
Steve Targo
This tree was decorated by Hawk's View Golf Club.
Steve Targo
Here's a unique take on a holiday tree by the Geneva Lake Arts Foundation. It's actually shelves with intricately carved figurines on them.
Steve Targo
Santa Claus is resting on one of the Geneva Lake Arts Foundation tree shelves.
Steve Targo
Another figurine on the Geneva Lake Arts Foundation tree display.
Steve Targo
Another figurine on the Geneva Lake Arts Foundation display.
Steve Targo
