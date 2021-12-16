One taken to hospital after crash involving downed tree in Linn Wednesday night, other property damage reported

One person was taken to the hospital on Wednesday night after a driver struck part a downed tree in the Town of Linn, during the Wednesday night wind storm.

The crash occurred around 10 p.m. near the intersection of Academy Road and Highway B, between Fontana and Lake Geneva, on the south side of Geneva Lake.

Initial reports indicated the possibility of six patients, but only one ended up being transported to the hospital, according to Lake Geneva Fire Captain Mark Moller-Gunderson.

The Lake Geneva Fire Department and Fontana Fire Department responded to assist Linn Fire and Rescue.

In addition to the crash, other property damage was reported throughout Walworth County.

But given the wind speeds of up to 60 mph, damage throughout the Lake Geneva area was not bad as expected, said Moller-Gunderson.