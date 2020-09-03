Online learning sees few takers

“We have aligned the curriculums as best as possible for a student to be able to come back in or to exit and go into online learning at any time,” he said.

Laptops are available to all students, and Parker said the school will work with the families of online learning students who do not have internet access.

Despite offering the online option, Parker said with all the safety measures put in place to reduce the likelihood of students coming into contact with the coronavirus, the in-person learning model is encouraged for students who feel comfortable coming to the school.

“We prefer them to be face to face,” he said. “We feel that’s a much better methodology of instruction and learning. As a principal and district administrator, it has been my experience that online learners don’t succeed as much.”

Parker added that while some students do thrive in an online learning model, some students underestimate how much dedication, organization and commitment it takes to succeed while learning outside of the classroom.

The Williams Bay School District has also reported between 10 to 15 percent of its student body will be learning online this fall, but the district will have a slightly different approach to online courses.