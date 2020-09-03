Online learning sees few takers

WALWORTH – A vast majority of students in the Village of Walworth and Williams Bay will attend classes in person this fall with few families opting for online learning options.
The Williams Bay School District, Big Foot High School and Walworth Elementary all offered both online and in-person learning models this fall, giving families the flexibility to choose which option works best for their students. But despite concerns over the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, local schools are reporting that between 10 and 20 percent of their students have chosen online learning options.
Big Foot High School administrator Doug Parker said out of the 473 students enrolled this year, 31 had enrolled in online learning as of August 27.
With no deadline for when students can choose which learning model they would prefer, the number of online students may change but is expected to remain between 10 to 20 percent of the student body.
Online courses at Big Foot High School will be administered by Mike Welden, the interim dean of students. Teachers specializing in various fields of education also will be on standby to address questions or provide support.
Parker said if students are struggling with online courses or no longer wish to attend in-person classes, the school will work closely with families to adjust their learning model as needed.
“We have aligned the curriculums as best as possible for a student to be able to come back in or to exit and go into online learning at any time,” he said.
Laptops are available to all students, and Parker said the school will work with the families of online learning students who do not have internet access.
Despite offering the online option, Parker said with all the safety measures put in place to reduce the likelihood of students coming into contact with the coronavirus, the in-person learning model is encouraged for students who feel comfortable coming to the school.
“We prefer them to be face to face,” he said. “We feel that’s a much better methodology of instruction and learning. As a principal and district administrator, it has been my experience that online learners don’t succeed as much.”
Parker added that while some students do thrive in an online learning model, some students underestimate how much dedication, organization and commitment it takes to succeed while learning outside of the classroom.
The Williams Bay School District has also reported between 10 to 15 percent of its student body will be learning online this fall, but the district will have a slightly different approach to online courses.
District administrator Bill White said online learners in kindergarten and in grades one through five will each have a teacher administering online courses, whereas in middle and high school, in-person classes will be live-streamed, giving online students access to the same instruction as in-person students.
“At the middle school, high school level we are mainly live-streaming the classrooms so the kids can access right into the regular classrooms to participate and be a part of the regular program,” White said.
While the district has asked students to commit to either online or in-person instruction through the quarter, White said he recognizes circumstances change and students may need to switch models sooner.
“If a student doesn’t feel comfortable remaining face to face, we would allow them to go remote and vice versa,” he said.
District students also had the option to enroll in the Option Virtual Charter School, which operates under the Elkhorn School District.
White said students who selected this option will remain in the Williams Bay School District due to an intergovernmental agreement between the two districts.
“Elkhorn has been more than gracious to help us out and work with us so that we met each district’s needs,” he said.
Walworth Elementary is taking a fluid approach to online learning by allowing a blended learning model in addition to in-person or online instruction. The blended model would allow students to chose which days they appear in class and which days they would learn online.
Interim principal Phill Klamm said because the curriculums are nearly identical for online and in-person instruction, students are able to adjust their learning models depending on need.
“Every family is different,” he said. “Sometimes we want to wrap everybody up into two or three models but the reality is that everybody is different and everybody is going through different things.”
While the number of students registered in each model changes daily, Klamm said currently 12 percent of the student body will learn online, 16 percent will have a hybrid model and remaining 72 will learn in person.
