“Only you can seize the opportunity” - Williams Bay High School graduates 48 students to next chapter of their lives

Williams Bay High School’s Class of 2022 seniors filed into the school’s fieldhouse for the final time on May 27, entering as students and exiting later as Bulldog alumni.

The 7 p.m. commencement ceremony, held in the wake of major class challenges including the global 2020 COVID-19 pandemic and the unexpected April 18 death of 32-year middle school-high school social studies teacher Jeff Bailey, opened with an administrative greeting by principal Brent Mansky and a welcome from Student Council representative Anna Rolfs.

“I would like to congratulate our graduates on achieving this wonderful milestone and I wish them the very best in their next step in the journey,” Mansky said. “They have gotten to this stage through their hard work and the support of many who care for them … Regardless of the numerous obstacles that they have faced over the last couple years, this class, through their individual and group accomplishments, have left a lasting legacy in our school and community.”

Mansky noted that a seat in the fieldhouse had been held empty in Bailey’s honor, poignantly representing his much-felt absence in the Williams Bay Middle School-High School family and the larger Williams Bay community.

“As a school we continue to mourn his loss and feel very appreciative of the impact he had on so many lives here in the Williams Bay School District during his long career,” Mansky said of the beloved educator, recalling Bailey’s “Super Hero Rules” commencement address from a few years prior. “Mr. Bailey’s ‘Super Hero Rules’ that he conveyed to the graduates that night included be brave, fight for justice, be fair, share, be yourself, protect, be strong, listen and be a good friend. I think these rules serve as a great reminder of what Mr. Bailey believed in and a great piece of advice for our graduates.”

In her welcome address, Rolfs expressed the Class of 2022’s gratitude to school teachers, staff administrators, family members, friends and community members for their presence at the commencement ceremony and their longtime support.

“We are so grateful for the encouragement you have offered us throughout the years, and the sacrifices you have made to help us get to this point,” Rolfs said. “Our class is full of incredibly talented individuals who will be able to do anything that they set their mind to … With the many talents and skills that our Class of 2022 embodies, I know that we are each going to make a difference in the world.”

Class of 2022 academic honor graduates were announced by school counselor Megan Williamson.

Summa Cum Laude graduates with a cumulative grade point average (GPA) of 4.0 or better were Caden Binger, Collin Kuiper (National Honor Society), Owen Johnson, Travis Johnson (National Honor Society), Sofiia Lauten, Cole Oertel, Monica Paur, Nolan Peyer (National Honor Society), Anna Rolfs (National Honor Society), Joshua Rolfs, Anastasia Sanchez and Addison Vlastnik

Magna Cum Laude graduates with a cumulative GPA of 3.75-3.99 were Keira King, Taylor Johnson, Connor Pecht and Mannat Toor.

Cum Laude graduates with a cumulative GPA of 3.25-3.74 were Kelsey Amstutz, Cole Birkett, Freesia Bornstein, Emily Gauger, Eoin Henry, Aidan Hoover, Landon Palmer, Lauren Peck, Adrianna Ramirez-Navarro, Elimarie Ramos, Chloe Schlesner, Ashley Toro and Alia Woss.

Mansky presented Class of 2022 valedictorian Collin Kuiper, and salutatorian Caden Binger.

Kuiper has been a student in the Williams Bay School District since 4K. He will be attending the University of North Dakota to major in commercial aviation.

Binger will be attending University of Wisconsin-Madison in the fall, majoring in biomedical engineering. Binger entered the Williams Bay School District in fifth grade.

Kuiper delivered the commencement student address.

“It’s absolutely essential to comprehend what and who you are working for,” Kuiper said as he reflected on his experienced life lessons. “Understand the purpose of your actions. Then, and only then, will you be able to find the satisfaction and justification from all your laborious efforts of the past.”

Band director Nate Weirick gave the keynote graduation message.

“The choices you make going forward are going to decide who you are going to be as a member of society...,” Weirick said. “This is the most exciting time of your life because, for the first time, you have the choice and the opportunity to make life into anything you want to. It is the freedom of opportunity the makes living here so special, and what you do with that opportunity is up to you ... Only you can walk through that door, and only you can seize the opportunity. … Whatever road you choose, I know you will do great things. Best of luck … and may your door open to many roads.”

Musical presentations at the commencement ceremony included Steven Reinke’s “River of Life” by the Concert Band, under Weirick’s direction, and Stephen Paulus’s “The Road Home” by the school choir, under the direction of choral teacher Jessica Miles.

Rolfs announced the Class of 2022 gifts to Williams Bay High School from leftover class fundraising monies — a new podium, a bench dedicated in Bailey’s memory, and a donation to the Jeff Bailey Memorial Scholarship Fund.

Presiding over the presentation of diplomas to Class of 2022 graduates were Mansky and Williams Bay Board of Education members Jack Lothian, president, and Dr. Patrick Peyer, treasurer.

Scholarships announced, awarded

As part of last Friday night’s commencement ceremony, scholarship awards were announced for Class of 2022 seniors as follows:

Academic Excellence Scholarship — Caden Binger.

Herb Kohl Student Excellence Scholarship — Anna Rolfs.

Aurora Lakeland Medical Center Scholarships — Anna Rolfs and Joshua Rolfs.

Kikkoman Scholarships —Taylor Johnson, Travis Johnson and Cole Oertel.

Environmental Education Foundation Scholarship — Alia Woss.

Walworth County Deputy Sheriff Scholarship —Anna Rolfs.

Toby Spotz Scholarship —Vincenza Robbins.

Jeff Bailey Memorial Scholarship – Travis Johnson.

Williams Bay PTO Scholarship —Eoin Henry.

American Association of University Women (AAUW) Geneva Lakes Chapter STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Math) Scholarship — Anna Rolfs.

Wisconsin Bankers Foundation Scholarship — Anna Rolfs.

Williams Bay Lions Club Scholarships — Eoin Henry, Collin Kuiper, Sofiia Lauten, Cole Oertel, Lauren Peck, Nolar Peyer, Adriana Ramirez-Navarro, Joshua Rolfs and Alia Woss.

Williams Bay Lioness Club Scholarships — Abigail Essington, Travis Johnson and Adrianna Ramirez-Navarro.

Big Foot Lions Club Scholarship — Tanner Cripe.

Williams Bay Women’s Civic League Scholarships — Abigail Essington, Sofiia Lauten, Nolan Peyer and Adrianna Ramirez-Navarro.

Geneva Lake West Rotary Club Scholarships — Nolan Peyer, Anna Rolfs and Joshua Rolfs.

Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW) Geneva Lake Post 2372 Scholarship — Anna Rolfs.

Gerald Eaton VFW Scholarship — Cole Birkett.

Williams Bay Booster Club Scholarship — Cole Oertel.

Bud Breen Orange and Black Scholarship — Collin Kuiper.

Larry Crement Memorial Scholarship — Joshua Rolfs.

Williams Bay High School History Club Scholarship — Cole Birkett.

Jean Morgan Citizenship Scholarship — Addison Vlastnik.

Williams Bay Cultural Alliance Scholarships — Sofiia Lauten, Lauren Peck and Ashley Toro.

Fine Arts Boosters Scholarships — Anna Rolfs and Nolan Peyer.

Bill Perkins Memorial Music Scholarship — Lauren Peck.

Phyllis Erickson Award Scholarship — Abigail Essington.

Edith Kellman Math/Science Scholarship — Caden Binger, Travis Johnson and Collin Kuiper.

Jan Nawoj Perseverance and Academic Achievement Scholarship — Eoin Henry.

