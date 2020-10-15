Open Arms Clinic offering COVID-19 tests

During a Tuesday, Oct. 13, virtual town hall meeting hosted by the Walworth County Department of Health and Human Services, information regarding when someone should be tested was provided by Andrew Morton, a family medicine physician at Mercyhealth Hospital and Medical Center-Walworth.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

During the meeting Morton said the only times an individual should be tested for the virus are if the person has flu-like symptoms or if they know they were in close contact with someone who has tested positive for the coronavirus.

According to the physician, people without symptoms or contact should not be tested, neither should those who have already tested positive for up to three months following the original test.

“A lot of individuals who contracted COVID remain positive for months despite being asymptomatic, and according to some studies they are not infectious after a certain period of time,” he said.

Those who test positive for the coronavirus should isolate themselves from others for ten days and have recovered from their symptoms, according to Center for Disease Control recommendations.

The CDC also recommends that those who are tested self-quarantine while awaiting results.