Open Arms clinic offering kids COVID vaccines; Public Health offering COVID-19 vaccine boosters;

Multiple places throughout Walworth County are offering COVID vaccines and tests.

Open Arms Free Clinic, located at 205 E. Commerce Ct., Elkhorn, is currently offering pediatric clinics for the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine for children ages 5 to 11. The clinic is open on Tuesdays from 4 to 6 p.m. while supplies last. Appointments are encouraged, though walks-ins are allowed. Schedule an appointment by calling 262-379-1401.

Walworth County Public Health will hold COVID-19 pediatric vaccination clinics for children ages 5 to 11 starting in December. The Walworth County website and Department of Health and Human Services Facebook page will be updated with additional information in coming weeks.

Booster shots

The Walworth County Division of Public Health is holding COVID-19 vaccine booster clinics throughout November.

Sites will administer the Pfizer, Johnson & Johnson, and Moderna COVID-19 booster shots for individuals 18 years and older. Public Health will also administer first and second doses of the Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines at select clinics.

Pfizer or Moderna booster shots are currently available for vaccine recipients who meet the following criteria: completed their initial series at least six months ago, are age 65 and older, age 18-plus with underlying medical conditions, or age 18-plus who live and/or work in high-risk settings.

Johnson & Johnson booster shots are currently available for individuals who received their initial Johnson & Johnson vaccine at least two months ago.

No appointment is necessary. November clinic dates, times, and locations are:

Monday, Nov. 15, 3:30-5:30 p.m., at Walworth County Health & Human Services, 1910 County Rd. NN, Elkhorn. Administering Pfizer 1 st or 2 nd doses or boosters.

or 2 doses or boosters. Wednesday, Nov. 17, 3-6 p.m., at Walworth County Health & Human Services. Administering Moderna boosters.

Thursday, Nov. 18, 9 a.m.-1 p.m., at the Community Engagement Center, 1260 W. Main St., Whitewater. Administering Pfizer, Johnson & Johnson, and Moderna (1 st and 2 nd doses, boosters).

and 2 doses, boosters). Thursday, Nov. 18, 3-6 p.m. Walworth County Health & Human Services. Administering Pfizer 1 st or 2 nd doses or boosters.

or 2 doses or boosters. Friday, Nov. 19, 9 a.m.-1 p.m., Walworth County Health & Human Services. Administering Pfizer 1 st or 2 nd doses or boosters.

or 2 doses or boosters. Monday, Nov. 22, 2-5 p.m., Walworth County Health & Human Services, 1910 County Rd. NN, Elkhorn. Administering Moderna boosters.

December clinic dates will be added in coming weeks. Visit the Public Health Vaccine Info webpage for updates.

Testing

Drive-through Covid-19 testing (PCR tests for Wisconsin residents 1 year or older) is available every Tuesday from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. through Dec. 14 at the Walworth County Fairgrounds, 411 E. Court St., Elkhorn. Pre-register at http://register.covidconnect.wi.gov.

Open Arms Free Clinic offers drive-through Covid-19 testing every Wednesday from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. (PCR tests). No appointment is needed, though pre-registration is encouraged. Register at https://register.covidconnect.wi.gov/en-US/. Call Open Arms at 262-379-1401 with questions.

For COVID-19 testing and vaccine information, please contact Walworth County Public Health at 262-741-3200, email walcoph@co.walworth.wi.us, follow Health and Human Services on Facebook or visit www.co.walworth.wi.us.

The University of Wisconsin-Whitewater also offers free rapid testing for students and the community. To learn more and register go to: www.uww.edu/warhawks-are-back/testing.

Currently, Whitewater offers tests Monday through Thursday at Esker Hall from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. (closed Thursday, Nov. 25)

and Fridays 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. (closed Friday, Nov. 26)

Free parking is available in lot 4, with overflow in lots 18 and 19.

Register in advance at wihealthconnect.com.