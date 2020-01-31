Opening-night crowd raves about Lake Geneva's new ice castle

TOWN OF GENEVA — The new ice castle made a colorful and entertaining debut tonight to a sold-out crowd that gave rave reviews for the outdoor frozen funhouse.

"It was a lot of fun," said Randy Eilering, who traveled from Barrington, Illinois, with his family for the grand opening night of the ice castle at Geneva National Resort.

"It is really well done," he said. "Beautiful and worth the money."

The ice castle and its slides, tunnels and other interactive features are open to visitors for about $12 to $20 a person along Lake Como, about five miles west of Lake Geneva.

Unseasonably mild winter weather slowed construction of the ice castle, but the attraction opened tonight to fanfare and excitement. There were colored lights, music, and even fire jugglers to entertain the crowd.

Last winter's ice castle enjoyed a six-week run on Riviera Beach in Lake Geneva. Organizers moved to Geneva National Resort this winter for more space to build a bigger attraction.

Katie Anderson of Lake Geneva visited last year's castle, and she and her family returned for this season's grand opening. Anderson said the family was impressed by the new and improved castle.