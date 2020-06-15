Opinion: Bank robbery topped Lake Geneva scandals in the 1950s

The coronavirus pandemic continues, precluding my ability to draw upon my usual historical resources. Consequently, the only historical resource that I can use is my memory. In this column, I will recount four events that occurred in Lake Geneva 70 years ago that made a significant impression upon me at the time.
On the morning of December 7, 1955, the First National Bank on the north side of the 700 block of Main Street was robbed shortly after the bank opened. The First National Bank was located in the iconic building that still exists as the home of the Champs Sports Bar. I was a student at the time in Dale Wolff’s 8th Grade class in Central School and well I remember the news of the bank robbery announced over the loud speaker in my classroom.
For many days after the bank robbery, there was speculative discussion in Lake Geneva as to who robbed the bank and how the robber got away without being caught. The prevalent story was that the bank robber had jumped into a car and drove to the Lake Lawn airport east of Delavan, got into a plane, and flew away. As to the identity of the bank robber, gossip in Lake Geneva focused on two local doctors, one an optician and the other, a chiropractor. However, the bank robber was never caught.
A recent rumor may be of some interest. A building on the south side of the 600 block of Main Street, north of the lake’s outlet near the former “Donian Property” was recently remodeled. The workers who remodeled it supposedly found wads of 1950s American paper currency stuffed between the studs in the wall of the building. The local chiropractor who was suspected to be the bank robber had his office in the building that was recently remodeled. The chiropractor is long dead and no one will ever know if there is any truth to the rumor that he was the bank robber.
At about the same time that the robbery of the First National Bank occurred, Lake Geneva experienced what was perhaps the most significant “scandal” in its 185 year history. Because of the sensitive nature of the “scandal,” I must be oblique in recounting what the “scandal” involved.
A prominent Lake Geneva businessman had “set up” a young girl (who had gone to school with me in Lake Geneva and was two years older than me) as a prostitute. A short time later, the girl’s clients contracted sexually transmitted diseases. The symptoms were so severe that Lake Geneva doctors lacked the expertise to provide treatment and the men were sent to the University of Wisconsin Madison Hospital.
As one might expect, quite a few divorces occurred because of the “misfortune” that befell these prominent male residents of Lake Geneva. The scandal provided residents of Lake Geneva with much to discuss for many months after the news of the scandal became widely known.
During the early 1950s, two other events occurred that for me were memorable. In one of the events, a rumor quickly spread around the town that a gypsy caravan was going to pass through Lake Geneva. I ran down to the corner of Broad and Main streets just in time to see the flashing red lights of a Walworth County Sheriff’s car coming north on Broad Street on what was then Highway 120. In those days, Highways 12, 36, 50, and 120 came together at the corner of Main and Broad streets.
After the Sheriff’s car, there followed a long caravan of cars pulling “airstream” camper vans. It took quite a while for the caravan to pass the Broad and Main street intersection, followed by another Walworth County Sheriff’s car with the red “gumball” light on its top flashing.
I asked Corby Giese, a Lake Geneva policeman, where the caravan was going. “I don’t know,” he replied. “Probably all the way to Canada. At the Jefferson County line, Jefferson County Sheriff’s deputies will take over the escort. They will be replaced by the next county Sheriff’s deputies when they reach the next county’s line.”
I asked Giese what happens when the caravan arrives in Canada, and Giese quipped that it “will probably be escorted all the way to the North Pole.”
The other event also occurred during the early 1950s. I was walking east on the north side of the 700 block of Main Street when all of the people on the sidewalk turned their attention to the street. I did too, to see what they were looking at.
A line of five black Cadillacs was driving west on Main street. As they passed where I stood, I saw that their windows were open and from their windows pointing at the crowd lining the street were fearsome-looking “tommy guns.” The line of black Cadillacs drove slowly through the intersection of Broad and Main streets, heading west. I noticed that the Lake Geneva cops who were watching the Cadillacs pass appeared to ignore them. I asked one of the cops who the people in the Cadillacs with the “tommy guns” were. “Oh,” he replied. “They are just mobsters from Chicago. Pay no attention to them.”
It was only much later that I learned that the “mobsters from Chicago” with “tommy guns,” were the famous George “Bugs” Moran and his gang on their way to visit their friends, Hobie and Einer Hermansen, the owners of the Lake Como Hotel (today the French Country Inn). Hobie Hermansen later married “Bugs” Moran’s e-wife and raised “Bug’s” son, John Moran, who later became a bartender in the bar in the basement of the Geneva Hotel, which was also owned by Hobie Hermansen.
The four “events” described above were part of the reason Lake Geneva was a very exciting town in which to grow up.
Quinn is a Lake Geneva native who is the University Archivist Emeritus at Northwestern University.
