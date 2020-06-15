Opinion: Bank robbery topped Lake Geneva scandals in the 1950s

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

The coronavirus pandemic continues, precluding my ability to draw upon my usual historical resources. Consequently, the only historical resource that I can use is my memory. In this column, I will recount four events that occurred in Lake Geneva 70 years ago that made a significant impression upon me at the time.

On the morning of December 7, 1955, the First National Bank on the north side of the 700 block of Main Street was robbed shortly after the bank opened. The First National Bank was located in the iconic building that still exists as the home of the Champs Sports Bar. I was a student at the time in Dale Wolff’s 8th Grade class in Central School and well I remember the news of the bank robbery announced over the loud speaker in my classroom.

For many days after the bank robbery, there was speculative discussion in Lake Geneva as to who robbed the bank and how the robber got away without being caught. The prevalent story was that the bank robber had jumped into a car and drove to the Lake Lawn airport east of Delavan, got into a plane, and flew away. As to the identity of the bank robber, gossip in Lake Geneva focused on two local doctors, one an optician and the other, a chiropractor. However, the bank robber was never caught.