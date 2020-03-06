Opinion: Criminal justice group should continue to meet in open

A recent decision to dissolve the Walworth County Criminal Justice Coordinating Committee, which meets publicly, is deeply troubling.

The same group will restructure to develop a private organization, which will make decisions behind closed doors.

Discussions that once took place in the open will now occur in private corners of the courthouse where government officials will determine the fate of important taxpayer-funded programs.

There is absolutely no good reason for this to occur. The members of this group, which consists of mostly elected government officials, should conduct their business in front of the public.

The CJCC has been in a year-long dispute over the handling of the treatment courts. District Attorney Zeke Wiedenfeld wants more control over which criminal defendants are eligible for the drug and drunken driving courts. These courts, which provide evidence-based treatment for drug offenders and criminals who have multiple drunken driving arrests, have changed the lives of some of the participants.