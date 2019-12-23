Opinion: Lake Geneva bike path proposal on the right course

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

In the United States, bicycle tourism contributes $83 million a year to the economy. That figure includes all trip-related expenses. Those cyclists spend an additional $97 billion on retail.

Lake Geneva’s downtown merchants and restaurateurs will champ at the bit to get a larger piece of that spending.

An expanded bike path may not be enough to draw a visitor to the city, but it certainly could help someone extend their stay for a day. That extra day would mean another night in a hotel or resort, additional days and nights at local restaurants and bars, and more opportunities to visit our downtown shops.

Not every project that benefits tourists also clearly benefits residents. An expanded bike path would. Lake Geneva and Walworth County residents would certainly take advantage of a better biking trail system.

This proposal still has a number of logistical hurdles. It will be interesting to see how a five-mile path that connects Lake Geneva to the White River Trail is laid out.

Despite the obvious challenge, this is a worthy project for business and government leaders to explore. It is the kind of private-public partnership that will do both tourists and residents a lot of good.

We applaud the vision outlined by Avant and VISIT, and we wish them well as they pursue this path.