Opponents say county's coronavirus safeguards are 'like Russia'

County Supervisor Daniel Kilkenny told opponents in attendance they could lobby for changes in state law if they oppose the state’s approach to controlling contagious diseases.

“If you woke up today thinking this didn’t exist, it already exists,” Kilkenny said.

The county board voted 10-1 to reject the proposed ordinance, after officials pointed out that health staff could act under the power of state law, even without having a county ordinance on the books.

Walworth County has recorded nearly 500 cases of coronavirus, also known as COVID-19, including 17 people who have died, since the global pandemic began.

County staff drafted the new ordinance invoking health department authority after the Wisconsin Supreme Court last month threw out the state’s “Safer At Home” measure, which closed businesses and prohibited large crowd gatherings as methods of combating the spread of coronavirus.

Since the Supreme Court’s action, Lake Geneva has attracted large crowds of tourists and shoppers, many of them ignoring health guidelines for wearing face masks and keeping distance from one another.