Opponents seek strong coalition against Yerkes campus development

WILLIAMS BAY — A group of citizens opposing development of lakefront property near Yerkes Observatory is considering its options for conserving the lakefront woods.
Residents and concerned citizens gathered Sept. 23 at a private residence on North Walworth Avenue in their first formal meeting since the group’s inception.
Known by the name Save the Observatory Wood and Lakefront, the group formed at the end of July in response to a request by the University of Chicago to allow future residential development on the lakefront land.
Williams Bay Village President Bill Duncan and Village Administrator Jim Weiss both attended the Sept. 23 gathering and provided background about the village’s ongoing deliberations with the University of Chicago regarding the property.
The university held onto the nine acres of undeveloped woodland after donating the Yerkes Observatory building and about 48 acres of surrounding property earlier this year to the private Yerkes Future Foundation.
While the University of Chicago has no plans itself to build on the property, it is seeking to sell the lakefront land for future residential development. Under the university’s request to the village, the property would be divided into three lots, each with a single home.
Many consider the wooded acreage to be one of the last, if not the last, untouched plots of lakefront property on Geneva Lake.
The Yerkes Future Foundation, which now owns the observatory, has no direct involvement in the lakefront development debate, but the foundation expects a donation from the university for an undisclosed amount, following the planned sale of the property.
The cash donation was announced May 1 when the university announced that the Yerkes Future Foundation would receive the observatory as a gift. University officials said the donation would help fund start-up and renovation costs as the foundation works toward reopening the observatory to the public for the first time since October 2018.
Citing a confidentiality agreement, Yerkes Future Foundation director Dianna Colman said she could not comment on whether the foundation would be impacted by community efforts to stop development on the university’s land.
Sandra Johnson, founder of the opposition group, who is also director of the Williams Bay Arts Alliance, said her goal is to work amicably with the village and university to conserve and use the lakefront land in a way that benefits both the environment and community.
“We want opportunities to conserve the land, and opportunities to find out what is the will of the people of Williams Bay, and what would be a responsible and viable option for using the land,” Johnson told others gathered for the Sept. 23 meeting.
Lilia Delgado, another Williams Bay resident in attendance, said she was proud to know the group is looking out for future generations with the goal of conserving the woodland. She likened the effort to conservation efforts of President Teddy Roosevelt, who founded many national parks still open to the public today.
Support Local Journalism
“It’s good that we’re also thinking long-term,” Delgado said. “It would be nice to have at least one portion of the lake that we can show and say, ‘This is what it used to look like.’ It’s the last piece of history.”
One proposal the group is considering is creation of a “forest school,” or outdoor classroom, where students could learn about environmental matters while walking the lakefront.
But before any such school is created on the University of Chicago site, Johnson said, the land would likely have to be purchased.
Duncan, who once lead an outdoor environmental program at nearby George Williams College, said it is unlikely the University of Chicago would donate the land for conservation use, because there would be no tax benefits for the already tax-exempt institution, and the university is interested in investing funds in other astronomy programs it has throughout the country.
Duncan also said it may be a conflict of interest if the village was to purchase the land, because the village’s decision to allow or deny a zoning change sought by the university could impact the value of the property. Even if there was no conflict, Duncan added, the village would need to borrow to purchase the property, and would finance the borrowing with a tax increase.
Johnson said environmental and land conservation groups like the Geneva Lake Conservancy, Geneva Lake Association and Geneva Lake Environmental Association should do more to help purchase or conserve the property.
“We have organizations here that need to take the lead,” she said.
The village’s decision on whether to amend its comprehensive plan to allow for residential development has been postponed since July 22. A new date for the village board to revisit the matter is expected in mid-October.
Duncan said he is planning a board meeting in the Williams Bay Elementary school gymnasium where residents can voice opinions in person while also social distancing. The village president said he wants to be sure the meeting is as accessible as possible.
“This is a high interest thing, so we want to be sure there is public meeting you can come to,” he said.
In hopes of blocking the university’s development plans, Johnson first considered gathering signatures to implement a direct-legislation petition, which would bring legislation directly to the village board for consideration and allow a public vote if rejected. Johnson said she has since consulted with an attorney and no longer believes direct legislation is the best course of action.
To end the Sept. 23 gathering, Johnson said the best thing the group can do now is to be present and vocal about the importance of saving the woods.
“To move forward, we need to continue to reach out and talk to our neighbors and talk to the people involved,” she said. “We really need to build a strong coalition.”
Yerkes restoration begins - 1
Yerkes restoration begins - 2
Yerkes restoration begins - 3
Yerkes restoration begins - 4
Yerkes restoration begins - 5
Yerkes restoration begins - 6
Yerkes restoration begins - 7
Yerkes restoration begins - 8
Yerkes restoration begins - 9
Yerkes restoration begins - 10
Yerkes restoration begins - 11
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.