Opponents seek strong coalition against Yerkes campus development

“It’s good that we’re also thinking long-term,” Delgado said. “It would be nice to have at least one portion of the lake that we can show and say, ‘This is what it used to look like.’ It’s the last piece of history.”

One proposal the group is considering is creation of a “forest school,” or outdoor classroom, where students could learn about environmental matters while walking the lakefront.

But before any such school is created on the University of Chicago site, Johnson said, the land would likely have to be purchased.

Duncan, who once lead an outdoor environmental program at nearby George Williams College, said it is unlikely the University of Chicago would donate the land for conservation use, because there would be no tax benefits for the already tax-exempt institution, and the university is interested in investing funds in other astronomy programs it has throughout the country.

Duncan also said it may be a conflict of interest if the village was to purchase the land, because the village’s decision to allow or deny a zoning change sought by the university could impact the value of the property. Even if there was no conflict, Duncan added, the village would need to borrow to purchase the property, and would finance the borrowing with a tax increase.