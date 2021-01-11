Options debated for Highway 120 and Bloomfield Road; Bus-van crash there Jan. 7

"Once the ICE study is complete, the state will contact the city, and we will discuss options," Earle said.

Derrin Wolford, signal operations engineer for the Wisconsin Department of Transportation, said the study will help determine which type of traffic control would be most appropriate for that intersection.

Wolford said the intersection could include a two-way stop, all-way stop, traffic signal or roundabout.

"We're just kind of waiting for the report to be completed," Wolford said. "From the report, we will know what the next logical steps will be."

Wolford said, after the study is conducted, he plans to present the information and which type of traffic control would work best to Lake Geneva and Town of Bloomfield officials, as well as potential funding options.

"There will be follow-up discussions with us and the city of Lake Geneva, the school district and Bloomfield, as well," he said.

Wolford said he is not certain when the study will be completed but hopes that it will be done in early 2021.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

"It's going through our formal process," Wolford said.