Options debated for Highway 120 and Bloomfield Road; Bus-van crash there Jan. 7

State officials are conducting a study to determine whether a traffic signal is needed near the corner of Highway 120 and Bloomfield Road in the Town of Bloomfield.
Lake Geneva officials and representatives from Lake Geneva schools have requested that a traffic signal be installed at the intersection for several years because of the high traffic volume in that area and because the intersection is located near Lake Geneva Middle School and Badger High School.
A traffic accident involving a van and a school bus occurred at that intersection about 4 p.m., Jan. 7.
Lake Geneva schools superintendent James Gottinger said fortunately no students were on the school bus during the time of the accident.
Members of the city council's public works committee have discussed the issue during the past few months and have indicated that they are waiting to receive more information from the Wisconsin Department of Transportation to determine whether traffic signals could be installed at that intersection.
Public Works Director Tom Earle said the department of transportation is conducting an Intersection Control Evaluation study to determine if a traffic control device is needed in that area.
Earle said he has not received any updated information from the department of transportation regarding the study.
"Once the ICE study is complete, the state will contact the city, and we will discuss options," Earle said.
Derrin Wolford, signal operations engineer for the Wisconsin Department of Transportation, said the study will help determine which type of traffic control would be most appropriate for that intersection.
Wolford said the intersection could include a two-way stop, all-way stop, traffic signal or roundabout.
"We're just kind of waiting for the report to be completed," Wolford said. "From the report, we will know what the next logical steps will be."
Wolford said, after the study is conducted, he plans to present the information and which type of traffic control would work best to Lake Geneva and Town of Bloomfield officials, as well as potential funding options.
"There will be follow-up discussions with us and the city of Lake Geneva, the school district and Bloomfield, as well," he said.
Wolford said he is not certain when the study will be completed but hopes that it will be done in early 2021.
"It's going through our formal process," Wolford said.
Gottinger said he also is interested in receiving more information about the intersection and proposed traffic signal. He said he has not received any recent information from the state or the city of Lake Geneva.
"It's on my to-do list to check on this," Gottinger said. "I have nothing new to report. No news is bad news in this case."
A portion of the intersection initially was believed to be in the Town of Bloomfield and the other portion was believed to be in the city of Lake Geneva.
In March 2020, the Lake Geneva City Council approved an agreement with the Town of Bloomfield, in which the city would pay for the installation and maintenance of the proposed traffic signal, while the town would be responsible for traffic enforcement at the intersection.
Department of transportation officials recently informed the communities that the intersection is completely located in the Town of Bloomfield and that it is controlled by the state.
Earle said any future agreements regarding a proposed traffic signal for the intersection would have to be worked out among the state, city of Lake Geneva and Town of Bloomfield.
Dan Schoonover, Bloomfield Town chairman, said he has not had recent discussions with the state or the city of Lake Geneva regarding the intersection but is in favor of a traffic signal being installed in that area.
"It is needed," Schoonover said.
Police Chief Michael Rasmussen said he also feels a traffic signal is needed at that intersection and is disappointed that one has not been installed there already.
"Hopefully, something gets done with this," Rasmussen said. "It's getting frustrating, because it's not moving forward. I'm worried that someone is seriously going to get hurt out there."
Earle said a traffic control device could cost between $300,000 and $375,000.
He said the city has budgeted about $150,000 in its 2022 Capital Projects Fund to help pay for the traffic signal, and officials from the Lake Geneva-Genoa City Union High School District and Lake Geneva Joint No. 1 School District have agreed to pay a portion of the cost.
Gottinger said the school districts have not committed a set amount for the traffic signal, because they are not certain how much the project will cost at this time.
"We have not been told a total amount," Gottinger said. "We've agreed to participate in the funding."