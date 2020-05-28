Orange poppies sprout up growing wild along state highway
The following individuals were either recently charged in Walworth County Circuit Court or recently made their initial court appearance.
East Troy firefighter Karl Sawyer has been charged with felony possession of improvised explosives — and resigned from the fire department — after an incident in which he allegedly tried to use his position to avoid charges in a drunken incident with a homemade bomb.
GENOA CITY — A felony theft charge has been filed against a construction contractor accused of taking thousands of dollars from a Genoa City b…
Walworth County is getting a failing grade of “F” in an analysis of how well people are doing to limit travel and avoid crowds during the coro…
Lake Geneva city officials are considering new limits on crowds in the city's downtown tourism district, after large crowds gathered without e…
The longtime manager at Lake Geneva’s popular Riviera Beach has resigned in protest because the city is reopening the beach to the public duri…
TOWN OF DELAVAN — One man is in the hospital and another is under arrest following an alleged stabbing at a residence near the Delavan Lake la…
WALWORTH – Using 3-D printing, Walworth Elementary School is creating plastic bands designed to prevent aching ears from wearing protective fa…
Faced with a legal challenge, Lake Geneva is moving to slash its fee for vacation home operators and to reconsider other local regulations for…
