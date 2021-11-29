Organ player to entertain crowds at church Christmas concert

A 96-year-old organist who entertained crowds during Lake Geneva’s farmers markets this summer will be stroking the keys once again to perform some Christmas tunes.

Holy Communion Episcopal Church, 320 Broad St. in Lake Geneva, will host a free organ Christmas concert 11:30 a.m., Dec. 2.

The concert will feature Roy Clare who performed the organ during the church’s and Horticultural Hall’s weekly farmers market this summer.

Gary Shine, member of Holy Communion Episcopal Church, said Clare presented the idea of conducting a Christmas concert to church officials as the farmers market season was staring to end.

“As the farmers market was winding down, he spoke to our coordinator of the farmers market and said, ‘How would you like me to do a free Christmas concert?,’ and we all jumped at that,” Shine said. “We all said, ‘That would be wonderful.’”

Shine aid Clare’s organ music will help add to the joy of the holiday season.

“Featuring a 96-year-old gentleman who is just as sharp as can be is really entertaining, because he doesn’t use any sheet music,” Shine said. “He plays it all from memory.”

Shine said many people visited the church this summer when Clare performed during the farmers markets. He said about 2,000 people visited the church during the farmer market season, which was held from May through October.

“It was not uncommon for there to be 30 or 40 people sitting in there listening to him play,” he said.

The church’s organ was built in 1883 and was restored in 2019. The organ is listed on the National Register of Historic Organs.

Shine said many people attend the church’s services to hear the organ be performed. He said a group of women from Illinois recently attended a Sunday service to listen to the organ.

“They had enjoyed the farmers market during the summer and just decided that they wanted to come up and hear some more of the organ,” Shine said.

People do not have to register ahead of time to attend the concert and are encouraged to bring a brown bag lunch.

“I’m sure we can accommodate anybody who shows up,” Shine said. “We would like to have a nice crowd for the concert.”

For more information about the concert, visit www.holycommunionlakegeneva.com.

