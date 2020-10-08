Organizers add Monday to make Lake Geneva Oktoberfest a three-day event

Lake Geneva's Oktoberfest celebration not only is going forward this weekend, it is being extended an extra day.
Leaders of the Lake Geneva Business Improvement District, which sponsors the festival, have decided to make it a three-day event, starting Saturday and Sunday and continuing on Monday.
The business group initially canceled Oktoberfest because of the coronavirus pandemic, but then reversed course and decided to go forward with public health safety precautions.
There will be no beer garden and no street closures, so patrons can spread out and keep a safe distance from one another.
Spyro Condos, president of the board, proposed adding Monday to the event because that is the Columbus Day holiday and just in case there is inclement weather on Saturday and Sunday.
"We're going to have a ton of people here," Condos said. "I figured if any of these days had bad weather, they got another day to make it up."
The festival, based at Flat Iron Park, will include live music, food vendors, and business specials.
The Steve Meisner Polka Band is scheduled to perform noon to 2:30 p.m. Saturday and the New Piano Guys perform 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. The Badger High School Jazz Band will perform from noon to 1:30 p.m. Sunday followed by the Phoenix Band from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m.
There also will be a free pumpkin giveaway at 11 a.m. on both Saturday and Sunday at the Geneva Theater, 244 Broad St.
Condos said no set activities are scheduled for Monday, but several downtown businesses could be hosting live entertainment.
"Downtown can do whatever they want," he said.
Condos said signs will be posted throughout the downtown area encouraging people to wear face masks and to practice social distancing guidelines, in an effort to avoid spreading the contagious upper respiratory virus.
Next year, Condos hopes to hold Oktoberfest activities each weekend throughout the month of October.
