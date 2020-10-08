Organizers add Monday to make Lake Geneva Oktoberfest a three-day event

Lake Geneva's Oktoberfest celebration not only is going forward this weekend, it is being extended an extra day.

Leaders of the Lake Geneva Business Improvement District, which sponsors the festival, have decided to make it a three-day event, starting Saturday and Sunday and continuing on Monday.

The business group initially canceled Oktoberfest because of the coronavirus pandemic, but then reversed course and decided to go forward with public health safety precautions.

There will be no beer garden and no street closures, so patrons can spread out and keep a safe distance from one another.

Spyro Condos, president of the board, proposed adding Monday to the event because that is the Columbus Day holiday and just in case there is inclement weather on Saturday and Sunday.