Organizers cancel Fontana lobster fest because of coronavirus
Bob Madden and Doug Swangren at lobster fest

Bob Madden, left, and Doug Swangren carve up lobsters at the 2018 Big Foot Lions Club Lobster Boil & Steak Fry, one of the region's biggest summer events of the year.

 File photo, Regional News

Two popular summer celebrations in the Lake Geneva region are being canceled in 2020 because of the need to avoid spreading the coronavirus among big crowds.

The annual Big Foot Lion’s Club Lobster Boil & Steak Fry in Fontana and the Geneva Lake West Rotary Club Corn and Brat Festival in Walworth are the latest events to be disrupted by the public health crisis.

The Big Foot Lion’s Club stated in a press release the charitable group could encounter financial difficulties without the July 31 lobster boil, the group's biggest fundraiser of the year.

The club hopes to meet its spending plan for the upcoming fiscal year, but stated that there is a possibility some services may need to be cut without earnings from the lobster boil.

“We have given this a lot of thought and feel that it’s in the best of health and safety of our many patrons and the volunteers that help us put on this great fundraiser that we must cancel this year,” the club said.

The Geneva Lake West Rotary Club also announced the cancellation of its Aug. 1 Brat Fest, with a social media post stating the rotary board saw too many obstacles to hosting a successful festival.

“The Geneva Lake West Rotary Club hopes everyone will understand the board'ss decision was not an easy one,” the post stated.

With the event likewise being one of the Rotary Club's largest fundraising opportunities of the year, the post said alternative fundraisers are being considered for the near future.

