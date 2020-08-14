Organizers cancel Lake Geneva's Oktoberfest because of coronavirus

Wolff said about 20,000 people usually attend Oktoberfest. The event attracts crowds during a time that is often considered the city’s off-season for tourism.

“It’s a big event,” he said. “It helps the downtown merchants, and it’s a nice time of year.”

Mayor Charlene Klein said she was disappointed that another popular community event has been canceled by the coronavirus public health crisis.

“I’m sure everyone is disappointed that so many of our events have to be postponed this year,” Klein said. “However, I know that the organizations are doing so with the best intentions.”

Klein said she hopes Oktoberfest and other community events will return next year.

Officials from the Elkhorn Chamber of Commerce & Tourism Center have not decided whether to go forward with their annual Oktoberfest, scheduled for Oct. 17.

Gov. Tony Evers has ordered that people in Wisconsin wear face masks indoors or in outdoor settings where they cannot maintain social distancing of six feet from other people.

