Organizers cancel Lake Geneva's Oktoberfest because of coronavirus

Lake Geneva’s downtown Oktoberfest celebration has been canceled this year because of the coronavirus pandemic.
The Lake Geneva Business Improvement District board has decided to cancel the end-of-summer event, which draws about 20,000 people downtown over two days.
This year’s Oktoberfest was scheduled for Oct. 10 and 11.
Emily Kornak, vice president of the downtown business district board, said officials decided to cancel the event in the interest of safeguarding public safety against the spread of coronavirus.
“The main reason is for safety,” Kornak said.
Organizers, however, are moving ahead with another popular event, the Maxwell Street Days sidewalk sale event, scheduled Aug. 28 to 30.
Businesses participating in Maxwell Street Days will be asked to enforce safety regulations to control the spread of coronavirus among shoppers and employees.
Oktoberfest usually features live entertainment, food vendors and a craft fair.
Roger Wolff, another member of the business district board, agreed with cancelling the event this year because of the coronavirus pandemic.
“That’s the only reason why we cancelled it,” Wolff said. “We’re just following the rules.”
Wolff said about 20,000 people usually attend Oktoberfest. The event attracts crowds during a time that is often considered the city’s off-season for tourism.
“It’s a big event,” he said. “It helps the downtown merchants, and it’s a nice time of year.”
Mayor Charlene Klein said she was disappointed that another popular community event has been canceled by the coronavirus public health crisis.
“I’m sure everyone is disappointed that so many of our events have to be postponed this year,” Klein said. “However, I know that the organizations are doing so with the best intentions.”
Klein said she hopes Oktoberfest and other community events will return next year.
Officials from the Elkhorn Chamber of Commerce & Tourism Center have not decided whether to go forward with their annual Oktoberfest, scheduled for Oct. 17.
Gov. Tony Evers has ordered that people in Wisconsin wear face masks indoors or in outdoor settings where they cannot maintain social distancing of six feet from other people.
Shoppers return to Main Street during pandemic
Shoppers in Christine's Gift Shop in Lake Geneva
Cars line up heading into downtown Lake Geneva
Customers wait in line at Kilwins candy shop
Leather Accents owner Linda Longwell wears face mask
Oakfire restaurant crowd poses for a picture
Woman relaxes on bench with her bulldog on Broad Street
Overland Sheepskin employees prepare for returning shoppers
Visitors wear face masks in Library Park in Lake Geneva
Candle shop worker gets candles ready for shoppers
Shoppers seek return to normalcy in downtown Lake Geneva
Main Street draws crowds without face masks during public health crisis
Bookstore employee wears face mask as stores reopen during pandemic
Popeye's outdoor patio fills up during first Saturday back
