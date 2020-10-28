Organizers flip the script for Lake Geneva holiday parade

Lake Geneva’s traditional winter holiday parade is breaking with tradition to keep the parade going this year during the coronavirus pandemic.
VISIT Lake Geneva has announced plans for a “reverse” parade in which the floats and other participants will remain stationary and the spectators themselves will parade past.
Organizers hope the threat of spreading the coronavirus will be minimized by avoiding large crowds of spectators, and instead allowing spectators to either drive past in their own cars or walk past on foot.
“With other events being cancelled this year, we wanted to make sure we had a way for Christmas to come to Lake Geneva,” VISIT Lake Geneva president Stephanie Klett said.
The 45th annual Lake Geneva Electric Christmas parade is scheduled 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Dec. 5 on Broad Street between Geneva Street and Henry Street.
The stationary parade will be assembled in the southbound lane of Broad Street, with lighted floats on display, sponsored by area businesses and organizations. Spectators will use the northbound lane of Broad Street to observe the parade.
Plans for the unusual parade arrangement still must be approved by the Lake Geneva City Council.
Lake Geneva police officials said they support the proposal.
Police Chief Michael Rasmussen said he likes VISIT Lake Geneva’s “reverse” concept, and he believes it would be a safe way to ring in the winter holiday season.
“It’s never been done before,” Rasmussen said of the reverse parade. “I’m glad they’re thinking outside the box. It’s a safe way to do the parade while allowing for social distancing.”
Organizers say the parade floats and displays will be positioned six feet apart from one another to avoid spreading germs.
Spectators will enter via Wisconsin Street by Central-Denison Elementary School then onto Broad Street to take in the sights and sounds.
Police Lt. Bridgett Way said she hopes the city council approves the plan. Way said the community needs an enjoyable event for the holidays, considering all of the other activities that have been canceled this year because of the coronavirus.
“We have to do something for Christmas,” Way said. “It’s been a tough year. We have to have something nice for the community to enjoy.”
Klett said she is not certain yet if the parade will feature any marching bands or other type of entertainment. She presumes that marching bands would involve too many people clustered close together to stay safe from spreading germs.
“I think it will just be floats for now,” she said.
The deadline is Nov. 15 for groups to register a float in the parade. Organizers say up to 54 entries will be accepted.
Teams can register by visiting surveymonkey.com/r/VLGParade20.
Spectators will be allowed to vote for the people’s choice award for best float, with the winning team receiving a $500 grand prize. VISIT Lake Geneva will conduct a “parade podcast” that will include information about the floats.
The theme for this year’s parade is “Christmas Classics: Movies, Music & Stories.”
Klett said participants can decorate their float based on a favorite holiday movie or song.
“It should be easy for people to come up with ideas for their float,” she said. “It should be fun.”
