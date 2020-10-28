Organizers flip the script for Lake Geneva holiday parade

Police Chief Michael Rasmussen said he likes VISIT Lake Geneva’s “reverse” concept, and he believes it would be a safe way to ring in the winter holiday season.

“It’s never been done before,” Rasmussen said of the reverse parade. “I’m glad they’re thinking outside the box. It’s a safe way to do the parade while allowing for social distancing.”

Organizers say the parade floats and displays will be positioned six feet apart from one another to avoid spreading germs.

Spectators will enter via Wisconsin Street by Central-Denison Elementary School then onto Broad Street to take in the sights and sounds.

Police Lt. Bridgett Way said she hopes the city council approves the plan. Way said the community needs an enjoyable event for the holidays, considering all of the other activities that have been canceled this year because of the coronavirus.

“We have to do something for Christmas,” Way said. “It’s been a tough year. We have to have something nice for the community to enjoy.”

Klett said she is not certain yet if the parade will feature any marching bands or other type of entertainment. She presumes that marching bands would involve too many people clustered close together to stay safe from spreading germs.