Organizers hope for downtown holiday cheer this winter despite coronavirus

The Lake Geneva Business Improvement District is in search of a tree to brighten up the holiday season, as organizers try to plan seasonal fun during the coronavirus pandemic.

Representatives of the downtown business group are asking area residents to nominate or donate a tree to serve as the centerpiece for a holiday tree-lighting ceremony.

The ceremony is planned 5:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. Dec. 4 at Flat Iron Park in downtown Lake Geneva.

Kristina Tarantino, event director for the business district, said she is hoping to obtain a Norway spruce or Douglas fir that is at least 20 feet tall and is located within 20 miles of Lake Geneva.

Tarantino said she hopes to locate the tree by Nov. 16. It will be removed and relocated to Flat Iron Park at no cost to the owner. The tree owner also will have the option of lighting the tree during the ceremony.

“It would be the center of attention for the tree-lighting ceremony,” Tarantino said.

Besides the tree lighting, the Dec. 4 event, as planned, will include live entertainment, storytelling and a visit from Santa.