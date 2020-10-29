Organizers hope for downtown holiday cheer this winter despite coronavirus

The Lake Geneva Business Improvement District is in search of a tree to brighten up the holiday season, as organizers try to plan seasonal fun during the coronavirus pandemic.
Representatives of the downtown business group are asking area residents to nominate or donate a tree to serve as the centerpiece for a holiday tree-lighting ceremony.
The ceremony is planned 5:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. Dec. 4 at Flat Iron Park in downtown Lake Geneva.
Kristina Tarantino, event director for the business district, said she is hoping to obtain a Norway spruce or Douglas fir that is at least 20 feet tall and is located within 20 miles of Lake Geneva.
Tarantino said she hopes to locate the tree by Nov. 16. It will be removed and relocated to Flat Iron Park at no cost to the owner. The tree owner also will have the option of lighting the tree during the ceremony.
“It would be the center of attention for the tree-lighting ceremony,” Tarantino said.
Besides the tree lighting, the Dec. 4 event, as planned, will include live entertainment, storytelling and a visit from Santa.
Because of the coronavirus pandemic, people who attend the event will be encouraged to wear a face mask and follow social distancing guidelines to help reduce the spread of the contagious virus.
Tarantino said she wanted to host the annual holiday event while having public health safety measures in place.
“I feel we need this now more than ever — planning things to bring people together and create more smiles,” she said. “It should be a happy time, so I’m hoping everything will go smoothly and everything should be safe.”
Dimitri Anagnos, vice president of the business district board, said he is excited to see Tarantino moving forward with the tree-lighting, because it will attract people downtown.
“She’s really attacking it and trying to get people to our downtown parks and stores,” Anagnos said.
The Business Improvement District also plans to conduct its holiday storefront window display competition, in which downtown merchants decorate their businesses for the holidays.
The theme for this year’s competition Nov. 14 to Dec. 29 will be “Christmas Classics: Movies, Music & Stories,” which also is the theme for VISIT Lake Geneva’s holiday parade.
Support Local Journalism
Registration forms to participate in the window competition are due by Nov. 6, and business owners are asked to have their displays completed by Nov. 12.
“It should be fun to see what they come up with,” Tarantino said.
The competition will be judged in four categories: community choice, social media favorite, best use of merchandise, and best overall display. The winners will be announced Dec. 16.
The business district plans other activities during the holidays, including themed shopping weekends, Santa visits and live reindeer displays Dec. 5, Dec. 12 and Dec. 19.
Tarantino said Santa Claus will be wearing a face mask while greeting children.
“He’s OK with that. I talked to him,” Tarantino said. “It will be a picture to remember with Santa with a mask on.”
Spyro Condos, president of the business district board, said the group also plans to install an ice skating rink at Flat Iron Park this winter.
The Business Improvement District also is in the process of having downtown Lake Geneva decorated during the holiday season.
The district unanimously agreed Oct. 19 to hire Villani Landshapers Landscaping of Menomonee Falls to install lights and garland on downtown street posts.
Representatives from Villani Landshapers submitted a bid of about $27,000 to complete the work.
“We are going to do the best that we can,” Condos said.
Lights and decorations will be installed from St. Francis de Sales Catholic Church to Library Park along Main Street/Highway 50.
Lights also will be installed on Center Street, Cook Street, Wrigley Drive and near Flat Iron Park and the Riviera.
“We wanted to get the entryways into town,” Anagnos said. “I hope people like it.”
Inside the Abbey Resort tree - 1
Inside the Abbey Resort tree - 2
Inside the Abbey Resort tree - 3
Inside the Abbey Resort tree
Inside the Abbey Resort tree - 5
Inside the Abbey Resort tree - 6
Inside the Abbey Resort tree - 7
Inside the Abbey Resort tree - 8
Inside the Abbey Resort tree - 9
Inside the Abbey Resort tree - 10
Inside the Abbey Resort tree - 11
Inside the Abbey Resort tree - 12
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.